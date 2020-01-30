Skrimish between Elfrid Payton and Jae Crowder sparks 'Sell the team!' chants at Knicks game

Elfrid Payton didn't take kindly to Jae Crowder's 3-pointer at the end of a blowout loss. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

It takes a lot to find new low points for the New York Knicks, but a fight at the end of a blowout loss to another rebuilding team might just do it.

The Knicks’ game against the Memphis Grizzlies ended in heated fashion on Wednesday, starting with Grizzlies forward Jae Crowder stealing an inbounds pass and taking the ball out to the 3-point line. At that point, the Grizzlies were up 18 points with less than a minute left.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Let’s just say Knicks guard Elfrid Payton made his thoughts known on Crowder’s steal and shot.

Elfrid Payton and Jae Crowder got into it at the end of the game.pic.twitter.com/zDnJXDXlqx — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) January 30, 2020

That fracas led to ejections for Payton, Crowder and Knicks forward Marcus Morris, with Knicks guard Damyean Dotson and Grizzlies center Jonas Valanciunas also receiving technical fouls. Given that multiple players left the bench during the incident, you can expect suspensions to be coming.

Of course, that wasn’t the low point for the Knicks. Instead, it was the crystal clear chants of “Sell the team!’ that rang out as the clock ticked down on another Knicks loss, lowering their record to 13-36.

A loud "Sell the team" chant rises up at MSG with Knicks down 18 and a fracas on the court just broken up. MSG starts piping in loud music to break it up. Things are not going well in New York tonight. pic.twitter.com/X9zM0VQ3Vg — Mike Vorkunov (@MikeVorkunov) January 30, 2020

But wait, there’s more. Once both teams were done getting into it, they went back to their locker rooms, where cold, pressure-less showers awaited the Grizzlies.

Story continues

Ja Morant says there’s no hot water and only 3 drops of water coming out of the Knicks visitor showers.



“This is beyond me,” he said.



The Grizzlies are actively trying to get both hot water and water pressure to take showers right now. — Kristian Winfield (@Krisplashed) January 30, 2020

And then Morris started talking with reporters about how Crowder has some of those dreaded female characteristics, because one more Knicks fight apparently triggered a time warp back to the 1990s. Actually, warping back to that decade might be exactly what the Knicks are hoping for at this point.

Morris would apologize on Twitter less than an hour later.

"He's got a lot of female tendencies on the court, flopping and throwing his head back...he's soft, very woman-like"



- Marcus Morris on Jae Crowder pic.twitter.com/MxtFnKbu3M — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) January 30, 2020

It continues to be that kind of season for the Knicks, who have already fired head coach David Fizdale and will be entering the trade deadline firmly as sellers.

More from Yahoo Sports: