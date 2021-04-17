Elfrid Payton with a 2-pointer vs the Dallas Mavericks
Elfrid Payton (New York Knicks) with a 2-pointer vs the Dallas Mavericks, 04/16/2021
The Denver Nuggets are currently 34-20 and in fourth place in the Western Conference.
Bellator 257 takes place Friday, and you can join us for a live video stream and official results beginning at 6 p.m. ET (3 p.m. PT).
"As a businessman, entrepreneur, and investor, I bring a lot to this partnership outside of my basketball experience," said Wade, 39, in a statement. "I’m excited to help take the Utah Jazz to the next level." The Jazz top the Western Conference standings, with a 41-14 record.
With Nikolas Motta out of UFC on ESPN 24, Damir Hadzovic will now face Yancy Medeiros at UFC Fight Night 188.
Back in 2011-12, Manchester United held an eight-point advantage over second-placed Manchester City with six games to go, but with Sergio Aguero's 94th-minute intervention in the final game of the season, City completed a dramatic title turnaround. City's shock 2-1 defeat to Leeds United on Saturday, coupled with Manchester United's 3-1 success at Tottenham Hotspur, means that should United win their game in hand, it will be roles reversed from 2011-12, but with an eight point gap, six to play. Hopes of an equally dramatic turnaround are slim, however.
NASCAR officials formalized a host of penalties Tuesday from last weekend’s Cup Series and Xfinity Series races at Martinsville Speedway. Among those penalties were fines for lug-nut violations issued to three Cup Series teams that each had a single lug unsecured after Sunday’s completion of the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain 500. Those teams, which each absorbed […]
Harrison Barnes (Sacramento Kings) with a buzzer beater vs the Phoenix Suns, 04/15/2021
When healthy, loaded with all their star power, the current iteration of the Brooklyn Nets will have arguably the best offense of all time.
DETROIT (AP) Reggie Jackson and Luke Kennard both spoke highly of their time in Detroit. Small consolation for the Pistons after those two led the undermanned Los Angeles Clippers to a remarkable victory in Motown. Jackson sank a jumper with 2.3 seconds left against his former team, giving the Clippers their seventh straight victory, 100-98 over Detroit on Wednesday night.
Baseball's connection with Gen Z may be worse than we thought.
Max Pacioretty and Tomas Nosek both collected one goal and two assists to pace the visiting Vegas Golden Knights to a 6-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday. Mark Stone and Alex Tuch netted one goal and one assist apiece in the win, and Chandler Stephenson and Alex Pietrangelo added goals as the Golden Knights won their fourth straight game.
On the Eagle Eye podcast, NBCs Football Night in America reporter Peter King is pointing the fingers at Carson Wentz himself for the deterioration of his relationship with the franchise, saying he was 'mind-boggled' by the quarterback's behavior.
What became of Kelly Bryant, who once started ahead of Trevor Lawrence at Clemson?
See the projected win totals for the Vikings, Packers, Bears and Lions for the 2021 NFL season.
The Spaniard was in danger of being thrashed when Rublev led by a break in the second set, having dominated the opener, but showed his trademark grit to battle back. Rublev was unrelenting, however, and bludgeoned his way into a 5-1 lead in the second set after break the Nadal serve three times. Nadal held serve but the 23-year-old world number eight then finished it off with a crushing forehand winner.
Mike D'Antoni does not have a contract beyond this season, but his innovative system and laid-back demeanor are right for this Rockets team.
Jabari Parker will join the Celtics after a short stint in Sacramento.
Dreams of the underdog Denver Nuggets winning the franchise's first-ever NBA championship this season were dashed in the instance of rising star Jamal Murray's torn left ACL late Monday night.
Curry offered Wiseman some advice and how he should respond to his latest setback of the season.
The Celtics dominated the Lakers for the vast majority of Thursday night's win, but after pulling the starters late, the bench almost gave it up. Our Kendrick Perkins had a strong message for the reserves in the aftermath.