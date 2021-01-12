Elfrid Payton with a 2-pointer vs the Charlotte Hornets
Elfrid Payton (New York Knicks) with a 2-pointer vs the Charlotte Hornets, 01/11/2021
Elfrid Payton (New York Knicks) with a 2-pointer vs the Charlotte Hornets, 01/11/2021
PGA Tour player Grayson Murray has a plan for Donald Trump to fight back against the PGA of America moving the 2022 PGA Championship.
Chase Young had one request for Tom Brady after the Buccaneers beat the Washington Football Team in last weekend's NFC Wild Card playoff game.
Get the latest on the injury suffered by Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith in the National Championship Game
Sunday's game in the NFC Divisional Round between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints features the two oldest starting quarterbacks in the NFL, and Tom Brady is well aware of this fact.
The curious case of Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving is only growing more complicated.
Former and current players reacted to Doug Pederson being out as the head coach in Philadelphia
"I'm sorry brother. You're the only reason I wanted to do this, man."
Sharks forward Evander Kane is $27M in debt and faces six active lawsuits, court actions and administrative proceedings, according to The Athletic.
The record ratings shortfalls that haunted the sports world throughout the back half of 2020 has lingered into the New Year, as ESPN’s coverage of Monday night’s College Football Playoff National Championship drew the smallest audience for a title tilt. According to Nielsen live-plus-same-day data, Alabama’s suspense-free 52-24 victory over Ohio State averaged 18.7 million […]
For the second time in three years — but only the third time in the last 27 — the Irish placed among the top five.
Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers addresses the report that Ben Simmons left New York on his own.
A torn ACL did not prevent Alabama's Landon Dickerson from one final play
In a card stacked with some of the sport's most notable names, Amanda Ribas is gunning for a standout performance at UFC 257.
Tedy Bruschi was among a few former Patriots reacting to Bill Belichick's decision to not accept the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
A block party began right after the game as well, with Tide fans flooding the streets of Tuscaloosa near the campus despite officials warning against large gatherings during the pandemic that could lead to outbreaks. The work started by meeting ''right after the game'' with players considering leaving early to enter the NFL draft, along with seniors who are eligible to return because of the coronavirus pandemic. Next up on his to-do list is polishing off another loaded recruiting class and replacing offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian, who is taking over at Texas.
NASCAR states that Hailie Deegan is required to take sensitivity training before the start of the 2021 season. The Camping World Truck Series starts Feb. 12
Jared Veldheer can make NFL history this week. Veldheer, an offensive tackle who played for the Colts on Sunday against the Bills, is signing with the Packers, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. If he plays for the Packers against the Rams, he becomes the first player in NFL history to play for two different [more]
Steve Sarkisian touched down in Austin sometime on late Tuesday morning and pulled in a commitment a few hours later.
LaMelo Ball delivered a few highlight-reel passes in the Hornets' win over the Knicks on Monday.
Kentucky says Ben Jordan, a right-handed pitcher who played last season on the men's basketball team because of a shortage of players, has died. The school announced Jordan's death on Monday in a release and a Kentucky baseball spokesman said coach Nick Mingione has spoken with the player's family. Mingione said in a release Tuesday that the program was devastated to learn of Jordan's passing.