Eleven Michigan State football players receive Big Ten’s Distinguished Scholar Award

Andrew Brewster
·1 min read
Eleven Michigan State football players were honored on Thursday for their scholarly achievements and named to the list of Big Ten Distinguished Scholar Award recipients for 2020-21.

From the Big Ten’s website:

Big Ten Faculty Representatives established the Distinguished Scholar Award in 2008 to supplement the Academic All-Big Ten program. Distinguished Scholar Award recipients must have earned Academic All-Big Ten honors in the previous academic year, must have been enrolled full time at the institution for the entire previous academic year (two semesters or three quarters) and earned a minimum GPA of 3.70 or better during the previous academic year, excluding any summer grades. The Academic All-Big Ten threshold is a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher for a student’s academic career.

You can see the list below, which was Tweeted out by Matt Wenzel of MLive:

