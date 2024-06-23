Eleven Additional Athletes Named to the Paris Team







Eleven additional athletes claimed spots on the 2024 Paris Olympic Team on night eight of the U.S. Olympic Team Trials—Swimming presented by Lilly:

Erika Connolly (Modesto, Calif./Tennessee Aquatics) in the women’s 4x100m freestyle relay

Ryan Held (Springfield, Ill./New York Athletic Club) in the men’s 4x100m freestyle relay

Keaton Jones (Gilbert, Ariz./Swim Neptune) in the men’s 200m backstroke

Chase Kalisz (Baltimore, Md./Longhorn Aquatics) in the men’s 400m individual medley

Josh Matheny (Pittsburgh, Pa./Indiana Swim Club) in the men’s 200m breaststroke

Anna Peplowski (Germantown Hills, Ill./Indiana Swim Club) in the women’s 4x200m freestyle relay

Charlie Swanson (Richmond, Va./NOVA of Virginia) in the men’s 100m breaststroke

Luca Urlando (Sacramento, Calif./DART Swimming) in the men’s 200m butterfly

Alex Walsh (Nashville, Tenn./Cavalier Aquatics) in the women’s 200m individual medley

Abbey Weitzeil (Santa Clarita, Calif./California Aquatics) in the women’s 4x100m freestyle relay

Luke Whitlock (Noblesville, Ind./Fishers Area Swimming Tigers) in the men’s 800m freestyle

USA Swimming has named 44 pool and open water athletes to the team through eight nights of competition. View all athletes here. Please visit the Trials Media Hub for more information - including transcripts of nightly press conferences.

Men’s 100m Butterfly – FINAL

1 – Caeleb Dressel (Green Cove Springs, Fla./Gator Swim Club), 50.19

2 – Thomas Heilman (Crozet, Va./Cavalier Aquatics/Piedmont Family YMCA), 50.80

3 – Dare Rose (Jersey City, N.J./California Aquatics), 50.84

Dressel on the most impressive events during the meet: “I think the men's 100 free. I think that has been one of the most impressive things I've seen. Thomas (Heilman) as well, 17-year-old making an Olympic Team. That's unheard of. But I think seeing Thomas and six guys go under 48 (in the 100m freestyle) is one of the most impressive things I've seen on the men's side at this swim meet.”

Women’s 50m Freestyle – Semifinal

1 – Gretchen Walsh (Nashville, Tenn./University of Virginia), 24.06

2 – Torri Huske (Arlington, Va./Arlington Aquatic Club), 24.09

3 – Abbey Weitzeil (Santa Clarita, Calif./California Aquatics), 24.48

Women’s 200m Individual Medley – FINAL

1 – Kate Douglass (Pelham, N.Y./ New York Athletic Club), 2:06.79

2 – Alex Walsh (Nashville, Tenn./Cavalier Aquatics), 2:07.86

3 – Isabel Ivey (Gainsville, Fla./Gator Swim Club), 2:10.09

Douglass on looking ahead to Paris: “I feel like back in 2021 the goal was to make the team, and I feel like this time around, the whole year, making the team was part of the process. But we have bigger goals that we want to accomplish in Paris.”

Walsh on making her second Olympic Team: “We’re definitely more than prepared to go to Paris, and we know what it takes to be able to bounce back after this very emotional and long meet...and get ready for our second nine-day meet of the year, so that's great. I think Kate (Douglass) and I would say having been NCAA swimmers for a while, we're definitely used to the back-to-back nature of championship meets. So, I don't think that's something either of us are too concerned about, but we're excited to be heading (to Paris) with Team USA and our head coach, Todd DeSorbo, as the women's head coach. I think he will do a great job getting the entire team on the same page.”

Women’s 800m Freestyle – FINAL

1 – Katie Ledecky (Bethesda, Md./Gator Swim Club), 8:14.12

2 – Paige Madden (Mobile, Ala./New York Athletic Club), 8:20.71

3 – Jillian Cox (Vineland, N.J./Team Charlotte Swimming), 8:22.97

Ledecky on her fourth consecutive Trials victory in the 800m freestyle: “I’m happy to have gotten the job done here in Indy tonight and this week. It was a thrill to race in front of this crowd all week, and of course tonight to reminisce a bit on 12 years ago when my international career got kickstarted by that 800 in Omaha.”

Competition concludes tomorrow Sunday, June 23, at Lucas Oil Stadium. Tomorrow’s finals feature the women’s 50m freestyle and the men's 1500m freestyle and will start at 8 p.m. ET. Meet information and the complete competition schedule can be found here.

Click here to see the full broadcast schedule for the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Swimming presented by Lilly. Live streams of all prelims sessions are available on the USA Swimming Network. Live results will be posted to @USASwimmingNews on X.





