Eleva-Strum Cardinals fly high, bring home baseball state title

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Heading into the state final game, Eleva-Strum had won nine games in a row and five straight by one run.

No matter the outcome, history was bound to be made in Wisconsin Rapids Thursday.

The Eleva-Strum Cardinals and Salon Springs/Northwood Green Eagles squared off at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute.

This year marked both teams’ first ever trip to state in their school’s history.

The #1 seed Cardinals entered the championship game with a 22-8 record and looked to put one final game in the win column on an already historic season.

They did just that.

Coming off of a comeback 3-2 win over Pacelli in the state semifinal game, the Cardinals, seeded #1 overall in Division 4, would match up in the championship with the #3 overall seed, Solon Springs/Northwood.

Eleva-Strum would get out to a quick start on offense after Cardinals pitcher Tyler Webb had a fast inning on the mound. Webb entered the game with a 4-0 record, and only a 1.18 ERA on the year.

Solon-Springs/Northwood would put ace Jared Schultz on the mound for arguably the biggest game in school history. Schultz entered the game with an 8-0 record and 0.39 ERA on the season.

Eleva-Strum jumped on Schultz early.

Senior Jake Bjerke drove in the first run of the game on a one out double to center field before Carter Gunderson continued the tear he is on at state with an RBI infield single to stretch the Cardinals lead to 2 runs early on.

Calvin Barneson drove in a pair of runs on a double to stretch the lead to 4-0 with just one out in the first inning.

Brady Zimpel followed Barneson’s double with a two run double, and Noah Martinson drove Zimpel in with a single to shortstop.

All in all, the Cardinals brought 11 batters to the plate in a four hit, seven run first inning, showing exactly why they were awarded the #1 seed in the state tournament.

Salon Springs/Northwood would shave one run off their deficit in the top of the second following a single by third baseman Blaise Kidder, which scored Dylan Taggart with a pair of outs. The Green Eagles scoring would stop there in the second inning.

Heading into the bottom of the second inning, Eleva-Strum was eager to keep the bats hot from the first inning. After back-to-back four pitch walks from Jared Schultz, the Cardinals plated more one run off of a Carter Gunderson RBI single to center. With no outs, the Cardinals scored their ninth run on a throwing error by Jared Schultz on a tough grounder towards third base.

Isaiah Ahlberg would then enter the game in relief for the normally dependent Jared Schultz. Ahlberg would eventually face runners on second and third with one out following a Cardinals run scored on a fly out to center field.

The 11th run of the Cardinals morning would come across the plate courtesy of a throwing error on a pickoff attempt by new catcher Jared Schultz, who moved to catcher from the mound.

In total, Eleva-Strum would tack four more runs on the board to expand their lead to 11-1 after two full innings.

Tyler Webb would look to have another shutdown inning to get the Cardinals up to bat while their bats were still hot.

Webb would continue his early dominance on the mound, only facing four Green Eagles batters in the frame.

The Cardinals would bring eight batters in total to the plate in the third in a scoreless frame, stranding the bases loaded.

In the top of the fourth inning, Webb would retire the side in order.

Eleva-Strum would go down quietly in the bottom of the fourth, but they did all they needed to with the bats in the first two innings.

In the top of the fifth, with one last chance to bat due to the run rule, Salon Springs/Northwood would be unable to plate a run, ending their season after a tough outing in the state championship game. The loss concluded a stellar season which only contained one loss before this game.

With a final score of 11-1, Eleva-Strum brings home their first gold ball in school history after their most dominant game in the postseason when it mattered most.

