Eleva-Strum baseball headed to first state tournament appearance

STRUM, Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – The prep sports season is rapidly coming to a close, but one Chippewa Valley team is looking to make a bit more noise before summer rolls around. Eleva-Strum baseball heading from Spangeburg field to Appleton today (6/10/24) as they get ready for State Tournament action tomorrow (6/11/24).

Cardinals baseball is dancing in the State Tournament for the 1st time in school history. The squad earned 4 straight upset wins culminating in a 2-1 walk-off victory over Royall in the Sectional Final. Now, after spending most of the state tournament as the hunter, the Cardinals WILL BE THE HUNTED IN Appleton, earning the top seed of division 4 teams. They will square off with 4th-seeded Stevens Point Pacelli at 11:30 tomorrow morning.

The team is led by their dual aces, Tyler Webb and Carter Gunderson, and a deep and battle-tested line-up. Head coach CJ Christianson says that, while this might be the team’s first trip to state, they certainly aren’t feeling the pressure, “Doesn’t seem like they’re nervous, and I mean, everyone was excited after we won Tuesday, but it seemed like they went back to practice and it wasn’t. It wasn’t a big celebration. They know there’s unfinished business, and last night we had a pep rally and they left the spot open for another trophy that we’re looking to get this week.

Senior Tyler Webb, adds, “I mean, it’s just incredible. You know, we’ve worked so hard for this. I feel like last year with the loss in the sectional final game, it just… it’s really making this one a little bit sweet. We’re just, we’re just all really excited. It’s an incredible feeling.”

Senior Carter Gunderson says, “It’s awesome. I mean, we’ve been working for this since we were five years old and we finally put all the pieces together and we’re ready to go, compete and try and bring home the gold ball.”

