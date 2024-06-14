ELEV8 Athletics to host Football Clinic Next Week

ALBANY, GA. – ELEV8 Athletics is taking Southwest Georgia in a new direction with their innovative approach to youth sports and mental health.

ELEV8 Athletics is a sports clinic that teaches student athletes skills, techniques and incorporates mental health wellness. Register your student athlete today and have them train with former NFL players, receive a free shirt and swag bag, have lunch, play 7 on 7 and attend a 1-hour session with a Life Coach with ELEV8 Athletics Football Clinic. Our goal is to help student athletes not only thrive in their physical talents but gain mental health practical tools too. Who’s right for this program? All student athletes from the ages of 9-18. Unfortunately depression, anxiety, ADHD, and low self-esteem are just a few examples of areas that the youth community may be struggling with and we don’t want them going through life’s journey feeling alone. It surely doesn’t help to see social media sharing only highlights of athletes greatest moments without seeing what they had to persevere through to get there. This has just added pressure to OUR student athletes. A Certified Life Coach will give student athletes viable ways to help them navigate through life’s most challenging situations.

Join us at:

Lee County High School (Football Field)

1 Trojan Way

Leesburg, GA 31763

If you or your business would like to sponsor or donate to support student athletes to attend ELEV8 Athletics Football Clinic you can go to www.ELEV8Athletics.org and click on the donate page or click on this link:

https://www.zeffy.com/fundraising/879d5715-734a-4302-8535-25dd39a4b087.

For ELEV8 Athletics Grant opportunities for Student Athletes please email Chenelle Jackson at chenelle@ELEV8Athletics.org.

ELEV8 Athletics mission is to enrich the lives of the youth in Southwest Georgia and beyond through sports, mental health support and community programming with the goal of teaching character, integrity and perseverance. ELEV8 Athletics is a 501c3 Non-Profit Organization, Holistic Sports Clinic based in Southwest Georgia serving the local community from ages 9-18. To learn more, visit: www.ELEV8Athletics.org and follow and like us on FB https://facebook.com/61555713191795 and IG https://www.instagram.com/elev8_athleticsorg/.