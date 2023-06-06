Elena Svitolina vs Aryna Sabalenka live: French Open latest updates - Getty Images/Thomas Samson

12:14 PM

First Set: Elena Svitolina 1-0 Aryna Sabalenka* (*denotes next server)

One of the keys to this match will be how Svitolina copes with the power and aggression from Sabalenka.

We get our first glimpse of Sabalenka’s power when she drills a backhand down the line for a winner, 15-15.

Sabalenka is already up on the baseline while Svitolina is a metre or two back. Svitolina drags Sabalenka into the net with a drop shot then strikes a backhand at the Belarusian, who volley into the tramlines.

Svitolina holds to start the match.

12:06 PM

Here we go!

The two players walk onto the court and receive warm receptions from the sparse crowd.

Low number of fans on Chatrier at the moment.

12:02 PM

Sabalenka on facing Svitolina

She’s playing really great tennis here in Paris, moving well. Like another player’s gonna run a lot and put a lot of balls back, and I just have to be patient and wait for that perfect shot to finish the point. Don’t rush myself. Just go there and fight and show my best tennis.

Elena Svitolina vs Aryna Sabalenka live: French Open latest updates - Getty Images/Ian MacNicol

11:54 AM

The first semi-finalist

In the day’s first match, Karolina Muchova has beaten 2021 runner up Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 7-5, 6-2 to reach the last four of a grand slam for the first time since the 2021 Australian Open.

11:48 AM

A bit of drama before the match has even begun...

Ukrainian fan has flag cut in two pieces at #RG23 because it’s “too big”. We have nothing against the Ukrainian flag we would have done the same for any other flag says FFT employee pic.twitter.com/fODnpMjaS4 — Julien Prétot (@julienpretotRTR) June 6, 2023

11:36 AM

Svitolina vs Sabalenka

Hello and welcome to coverage from the French Open of Elina Svitolina vs Aryna Sabalenka.

Tensions will be high on Court Philippe Chatrier when these two women take each other on due to the political aspect of the match-up.

Svitolina, playing in her first grand slam since becoming a mother, is from Ukraine while Sabalenka hails from Belarus.

Belarus have aided Russia in its invasion of Ukraine and Svitolina has chosen not to shake hands with opponents from those countries.

In the last round, Russian Daria Kasatkina was booed after her defeat to Svitolina. After being repeatedly quizzed about her personal stance on the war earlier in the tournament, Sabalenka has skipped her last two press conferences.

A place in the semi-finals is at stake for both players and Svitolina believes she has what it takes to win in Paris.

“Of course I would love to win here,” Svitolina said. “It will be the dream, but it’s always been in my career like step by step.

“I think this is the only right way to do, to not look too much into the future, because otherwise you lose your focus from the small things that brings you to win the matches.”

With no French players left in the tournament, Svitolina has become earned the support of the crowd through her performances and relationship with Gael Monfils and the 28-year-old says she is appreciative of the backing she’s received.

“From the first round, you know, people were cheering me on and getting more and more, and really, really special, the things that I didn’t expect that,” she said.

“I already knew from Strasbourg that a lot of people supported me. We have been married for a couple of years now. I have been with Gael for over five years now. I didn’t expect that it would come like this year.

“Yeah, but in the end, just thankful for the crowd to be there for me, even though it was some matches I was one set down and coming back to win, they are cheering me on and giving me this push and this hope that I can come back and can win.”



