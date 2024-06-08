Elena Hartung rises up on perfect day at state track and field meet

Jun. 7—ST. MICHAEL — It felt like the perfect day to do something special to Pine Island's Elena Hartung.

So she did.

Hartung, all season ranked among the top hurdlers in the state, lived up to that Friday in the Class 1A state track and field meet at St. Michael-Albertville High School. Hartung did that by having the day of her life, setting school records in both the 300 and 100 hurdles.

Her 45.28 time in the 300s was good for second in the state meet, only behind St. Paul Academy star Elizbeth Tuttle (44.82). In the 100 hurdles she was clocked in 15.41, landing her fifth.

"At the beginning of the meet, it was a little nerve wracking, watching athletes finish the 4x800 and some of them falling to the ground because it was so hot," Hartung said. "But then it cooled down. I told myself that the 300 hurdles were going to be my race because it had turned into perfect weather and the competition was great today."

The competition was so good that with 100 meters left in that 300s race, Hartung found herself in sixth place. But she wasn't worried.

"I've always been a 'catcher,'" she said. "I don't ever want to finish last. I just told myself that this was the last 300s race I was going to run this year and went for it."

When the race was done and she looked at the clock and saw her time — 45.28 — she was shocked and elated. Then she looked up in the stands and saw her parents screaming for joy.

It was a moment that will forever stay frozen in her mind.

"When I saw that time, I just screamed out loud," Hartung said.

Winona Cotter's Clarissa Sauer is best known as a basketball player. She's an All-State junior forward who's been recruited at the Division I level.

But this is no one-trick pony. Sauer proved that this track and field season more than ever.

On Friday, she was joined by Claire Hearing, Camila Puente Infante and Aubrey Schossow in delivering the best 4x200 time ever run in the Minnesota Class 1A meet.

With Sauer anchoring that group they finished in a sizzling 1:43.60. The state record was 1:43.62.

Incredibly, it also marked the fifth straight meet that this foursome had come up with a new personal best.

"We really started to come together at sub-sections," said Sauer, who also helped Cotter to the Class 1A state team title, having scored 41 points for first. "Today, I think our nerves were up and that had us running the fastest we've ever run."

Sauer delivered that with pure joy in her voice. She loves her teammates and also being known now as more than a basketball player.

"Our track team is so connected," she said.

Cotter was aided all season by the push it got from southeastern Minnesota super-talented relay rivals such as Chatfield and GMLOKS. Sure enough, it was Chatfield (Lauryn Daniels, Savannah Peterson, Evy Goldsmith, Jaelyn LaPlante) that finished runner-up to Cotter on Friday (1:43.80), and five-time defending state 4x200 champion GMLOKS (Lydia Redman, Gracie Foster, Breeley Galle, Chantle Reiland) that was third (1:44.92).

Annaka Forsberg entered the final portion of her final state meet on a mission.

It came after being disappointed with what happened Thursday, the Blooming Prairie star high jumper settling for second place with a 5-foot-3 height that was well off her personal best. The senior has gone 5-8. Forsberg entered the state meet having won the high jump the last two years and was expecting to make it a trifecta.

Due to that disappointment, she brought some extra energy into her other event, the triple jump.

"I was motivated," said Forsberg, who will compete at Division I Coastal Carolina University in the fall. "After being disappointed in the high jump, I was going to go big today. I was looking at something in the 37s (feet)."

Forsberg did come to play. What she delivered was a personal best 37-3 1/2. That was good for third place overall. It was a huge leap from what she'd done in the event one year ago when she went 36-3 1/2 and finished sixth.

"Today was a lot of fun," Forsberg said. "The triple jump is a lot of fun. I do my best in it and don't feel much pressure."

It was complete domination by southeastern Minnesota teams in the relays. That started with Lake City (Peyton Meincke, Eden Olson, Natalie Gates, Olivia Yotter) and Lourdes (Anna Peikert, Abigail Oxentenko, Olivia Timbers, Maria Brooks) finishing 2-3 in the 4x800 (9:39.87, 9:41.95, respectively).

Next up was Cotter, Chatfield and GMLOKS going 1-2-3 in the 4x200. Then it was Chatfield (Daniels, Peterson, Goldsmith, LaPlante) and Cotter (Claire Heiring, Elizabeth Gibson, Sauder, Macy Donnenwerth) finishing 2-3 in the 4x100 (49.36, 49.73, respectively).

Kenyon-Wanamingo/Goodhue's Hayley Lentsch has been one of the most versatile and best track and field athletes in Class 1A all season.

Lentsch competed in three events at state, the 200, 400 and long jump.

The senior had her most success in her favorite one, the 400. It looked like she was going to win it with about 30 meters left. That was just before Lester Prairie's Addison Hoof and Fertile-Beltrami's Katrina Hitchen surged. They finished in 57.13 and 57.57, respectively, and Lentsch was third in her best time of the season, 57.72.

Chantle Reiland, GMLOKS' sprinting sensation who was last year's state 100 champion, didn't have her usual day Friday. Reiland landed fifth in what was a loaded 100 event. She was timed in 12.43, well off her personal best. The winning time was a spectacular 11.80 by Bagley/Fosston's Ava Phrakonkham.

In the 200, Reiland was sixth in 25.55. Cotter's Clarissa Sauer was just behind her in 25.55. Phrakonkham roared to that win as well (24.60).

Other top finishers from southeastern Minnesota included Cotter's Sonja Semling (fourth in the 1,600, 5:13.68), Rushford-Peterson/Houston's Aubryana Boldt (sixth in the 100 hurdles, 15.27), Rushford-Peterson/Houston's Lauren Honken (third in the pole vault, 11-0) and GMLOKS' Lexy Foster (sixth in the shot put, 37-6 1/2)

