Elena Delle Donne named co-chair of President Joe Biden's sports council

In addition to getting back on the court in 2022, Washington Mystics star Elena Delle Donne is also taking on an important role outside the WNBA. Delle Donne was appointed to co-chair President Joe Biden's Council on Sports, Fitness & Nutrition.

The White House made the announcement Wednesday. Delle Donne will co-chair the council with chef Jose Andrés. Biden also asked Dr. Mehmet Oz and former NFL running back Hershel Walker to resign from the council.

Delle Donne responded to the appointment Wednesday, saying she was "completely honored."

Completely honored by this appointment, especially to co-chair this committee alongside someone as generous, kind, and talented as Chef José Andrés. Thank you @POTUS! I look forward to building awareness around the best ways to take care of our minds and bodies. https://t.co/fHrJVStcv5 — Elena Delle Donne (@De11eDonne) March 23, 2022

Delle Donne is preparing for a return to the court after being limited by injuries in 2020 and 2021. Delle Donne opted out of the 2020 season due to health concerns and back issues. She played in just three games in 2021 before back issues once again forced her to miss time.

Delle Donne was able to take part in USA basketball camp in February and plans to play for the Mystics in 2022.

Hershel Walker and Dr. Mehmet Oz asked to leave council

Walker and Dr. Oz — who were both appointed to the council by former President Donald Trump — were asked to resign or be terminated from their positions Wednesday. Both Walker and Dr. Oz are running for Senate positions and cannot serve on the council due government ethics rules.

Dr. Oz posted a video on Twitter disagreeing with the decision. Walker has yet to publicly address the request to resign from the council. Walker was named a co-chair of the council by Trump in 2018.