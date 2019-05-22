Elena Delle Donne the favorite to win WNBA MVP, according to league GMs originally appeared on nbcsportswashington.com

Washington Mystics forward Elena Delle Donne is one of the best players in the WNBA, and thus is always in the discussion for MVP honors.

And heading into the 2019 season, league GMs give her the best chance of anyone to actually hoist the trophy when it's all said and done.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

In a WNBA.com survey of general managers, 42 percent picked Delle Donne to win MVP in 2019. Brittney Griner of the Phoenix Mercury had the second-most votes at 25 percent, followed by A'ja Wilson of Las Vegas Aces at 17 percent then Las Vegas' Liz Cambage and Jonquel Jones of the Connecticut Sun at eight percent.

Delle Donne won her first and only WNBA MVP award in 2015 as a member of the Chicago Sky when she averaged a career-high 23.4 points per game. And with the Mystics set to make another run at the WNBA title (58 percent of GMs predicted Washington to have the most regular season wins in the Eastern Conference), she has a great opportunity to get her second this season.

MORE MYSTICS NEWS: