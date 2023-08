Elena Delle Donne delighted to ‘have the whole group together' for win over Aces

For the first time in what seemed like a while, the Washington Mystics fielded a healthy squad on Saturday night in a huge win over Las Vegas. Elena Delle Donne explains why having everyone contribute was a huge factor in the victory.

