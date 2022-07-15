Elena Delle Donne with a Deep 3 vs. Phoenix Mercury

Reuters

Rising recessionary concerns are seeing some investors reduce risk in their credit exposure as they brace for an economic slowdown whose magnitude remains highly uncertain. U.S. bonds have been hurt by rising interest rates and unrelentingly high inflation, but over the past few weeks the market focus has shifted more heavily towards fears that the U.S. Federal Reserve will bring on a recession as it tries to tame inflation. As pressure in credit piles up, some investors are looking to trim exposure to lower-rated credits and buy bonds of companies likely to be more resilient in an economic downturn.