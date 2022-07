Reuters

U.S. President Joe Biden told Brittney Griner's wife in a call on Wednesday that he is working to secure the WNBA basketball star's release from Russia as soon as possible, describing her detention on drug charges as "intolerable." Griner, who had been playing for a Russian club during the off-season, was arrested at a Moscow airport on Feb. 17 when a search of her luggage allegedly revealed cannabis oil vape cartridges. Griner sent Biden a letter this week, telling him she was "terrified (she) might be here forever."