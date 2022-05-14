Elena Delle Donne with a 3-pointer vs. Dallas Wings

Yahoo Sports Videos

Frank Schwab, noted Milwaukee Bucks fan, explains why he believes in the Bucks to cover the spread on Friday night against the Celtics. He also can’t help himself and is putting money on all of Giannis Antetokounmpo’s props. He also takes a peek at the Grizzlies-Warriors series, which heads to San Francisco for Game 6. Let Frank tell you why he likes the Grizzlies, but he’s got another team he prefers to win the Western Conference.