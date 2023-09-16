Elena Delle Donne with the And-1!

The Mystics are trying to clinch a playoff spot with just three games left in the regular season.
The AL East and the likely first-round playoff bye that comes with it are up for grabs.
Misiewicz didn't appear to lose consciousness in a frightening scene.
Dalton Del Don reveals his favorite Daily Fantasy plays for Week 2 lineups, including leaning on the Jaguars.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don shares his lineup advice for every NFL game on the Week 2 slate.
The 2020 Rookie of the Year, Young has seen his career derailed by injuries, which cost him 21 games in the previous two seasons.
The Braves were the first team to secure a spot in the 2023 postseason, and they clinched the NL East crown with Wednesday's win over the Phillies.
It's time for the 2023 WNBA playoffs. Here's how to tune in.
The Chiefs are getting some reinforcements for Week 2.
The Cardinals showed some fight in Week 1 and now face a Giants team that didn't score a point against the Cowboys.
Helmut Marko said Perez didn't have the same focus as European world champion drivers.
It's the first meeting between the teams since the Terps left the ACC.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
The Vikings will try to avoid dropping to 0-2 in a difficult matchup against last season's NFC champions.
Low scoring and tight contests make for good teaser weeks.
The decision lies with NBA legend Grant Hill, USA Basketball's managing director, but that will not stop us from advising him on which 12 players to entrust capturing a fifth straight Olympic gold medal.
Check out our fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football rankings for Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season!
Fantasy football analyst Antonio Losada breaks down the big NFC matchup between the Eagles and Vikings.
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season!