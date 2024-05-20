'Elegantly reimagined.' Here are the renovations coming to Cincinnati Open campus in 2025

For the first time since 1901, the Western & Southern Open will be called the Cincinnati Open.

That's far from the only change coming to the event since it was announced in October that the tournament would be staying in Mason, Ohio for the next 25 years.

In the latest stage of the $260 million investment in upgrades from tournament owner Beemok Capital, the Cincinnati Open is undergoing an extensive, campus-wide renovation planned to improve fan and player experiences to the 2025 tournament, which will expand to two weeks.

The entire campus will be "elegantly reimagined with modern stadium facades and extensive landscaping to create a park-like feel throughout the venue," according to a press release on Monday.

"We are ushering in a new era at the Cincinnati Open, and the compete transformation of our campus will create an unparalleled experience for our fans and players," Beemok Sports & Entertainment President Bob Moran said in a statement. "Our goal is to provide a best-in-class experience to everyone who touches the Cincinnati Open, and these projects, which are made possible through partnerships with the City of Mason, Warren County and the State of Ohio, are the foundation upon which we will build the next chapters of this storied event's history."

A permanent shaded fan plaza will be added to the Cincinnati Open campus in 2025.

What's coming to the Cincinnati Open in 2025?

A new facade will wrap both Center Court and Grandstand Court in the heart of the renovated campus. There will be a permanent, shaded fan plaza on the north side of campus that will serve as a gathering spot for fans.

To the south, a brand-new 2,000-seat sunken stadium will be the fourth largest of the venue's five permanent stadiums. That's one of 10 new courts to be added to the site to help accommodate the expansion to 96 players in the ATP and WTA singles field over the two-week tournament in 2025.

A new 2,000-seat sunken stadium will be added to the Cincinnati Open campus.

There will also be a new 56,000 square-foot, two-story player center that includes lounge and restaurant space for the tournament's players and their support teams, the tournament announced. It will also have wellness and recovery rooms and renovations (additional locker rooms, expanded fitness center) will made to the existing player facilities on the three lowest floors of the Paul Flory Player Center.

Additional work for the campus includes a new, six-court indoor facility, six pickleball courts and two padel courts on the grounds.

A look at the 56,000-square foot, two-story player lounge that will be added to the Cincinnati Open in 2025.

"We are pleased with the progress our partner Beemok Capital is making on our racquet complex and are eager to see the plans unfold for this world-class facility," Warren County Commissioner Dave Young said in a statement.

The 2025 site improvement planning is being led by Gensler, a global architecture, design and planning firm. The construction will be overseen by Barton Malow.

"We are excited to partner with the Cincinnati Open to design a new vision for the tournament and create enhanced fan and player experiences. The campus transformation will include comprehensive upgrades and improvements making an enormous impact for many generations to come," Gensler Design Director and Architect Kristin Byrd said.

Jerry Mullins, Senior Project Director with Barton Malow added: "Holding to our core purpose of building people, projects and communities, Barton Malow understands the incredible impact this project has on the worldwide tennis community, as well as the southwest Ohio region."

The Cincinnati Open is projected to generate more than "$150 million in direct and indirect economic output into the region," Young said.

