Electronic Films Market Size to Grow Substantially at 6.3% CAGR from 2021 to 2028 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·5 min read

Electronic Films Market Insights and Industry Analysis by Material (Polymer, ITO, Metal Mesh and others), Films Type (PET, ETFE, PFA, PTFE, TCFs, Copper Films and others), Application (Electronic Display, PCBs, Semiconductors and others), and Region (Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Middle East & Africa), Competitive Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast to 2028

New York, US, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electronic Films Market Overview:

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Electronic Films Market Information by Material, Films Type, Application, and Region - Forecast till 2028”, the market is slated to grow at a significant CAGR of 6.3% from 2021-2028.

Top Growth Boosters:

Electronic films industry is likely to perform tremendously well in the years to follow, largely due to their escalating use in a variety of electronic display applications backed by their impressive properties including high chemical resistance, low coefficient of friction, high-temperature tolerance, conductivity, optical transparency, moisture resistance, UV & weather resistance, low surface energy, low dielectric constant, high insulation, to name a few. The electronic film technology is witnessing extensive demand in the consumer electronics industry, with major applications in tablets, and smart phones. The emerging digitalization trend in developing nations is also anticipated to spur the market growth in the following years.

Over the years, LCDs have been experiencing rampant demand in commercial as well as residential sectors. Large screen size LCDs boast of bigger surface area, which uses a large number of electronic films. Digital signage makes use of technologies like LED and LCD in public spaces, retail stores, stadiums, restaurants, and hotels. Digital signage, in turn, has been noting significant demand due to the thriving retail sector.

Furthermore, display technology have been subjected to a number of changes, which has fostered the consumption of OLED/organic light emitting diode, QDLED/quantum dot light emitting diode, and EPD/electronic paper display technologies. These technical disruptions and the subsequent rise in product demand are bound to create favorable avenues for the global market in the coming years.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure@ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6984

Competitive Landscape:

The well-known vendors active in the industry are:

  • The Chemours Company (US)

  • 3M (US)

  • Eastman Chemical Company (US)

  • DuPont (US)

  • Coveris (US)

  • TORAY INDUSTRIES INC. (Japan)

  • Saint-Gobain (France)

  • Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan)

  • SABIC (Saudi Arabia)

  • Gunze (Japan)

The electronic films industry is intensely competitive with many companies boasting of large-scale production facilities while there are several vendors trying to gain entry. Partnerships, new launches, acquisition, and mergers are the prime strategies that vendors adopt to elevate their rankings. For instance, in April 2021, DuPont Interconnect Solutions, part of DuPont Electronics & Imaging, announced the outcome of its latest study that proved that Kapton ECRC polyimide film offers almost eight-fold enhancement compared to traditional polyimide films for insulation of conductors present in traction motors in the e-mobility market. The Kapton product is an integral part of the latest series of corona-resistant wire insulation designed by DuPont.

Market Restraints:

Massive manufacturing costs related to indium tin oxide films could be a significant challenge for the major manufacturers.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (140 Pages) on Electronic Films: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/electronic-films-market-6984

COVID 19 Analysis

The Covid-19 outbreak has posed a number of challenges to the electronic films industry, as cases continue to rise. Financial losses faced by different industries like construction, healthcare, packaging and more also restrain the market growth.

However, with the steady expansion of the e-commerce industry and the steady demand for smart phones and various other consumer electronic products, the electronic films market should get some respite in the upcoming period.

Market Segmentation

Materials considered in the report are ITO, metal mesh, polymer, and others. Polymer material is touted to capture the highest position in the electronic films industry as these materials find widespread use in numerous applications including semiconductors, PCBs, and electronic display. Polymer materials will note further demand in the years to come, owing to the upcoming 5G technology and the escalating usage of PCBs in automotive electronics

Various film types covered in the market study are ETFE, PET, PTFE, PFA, copper films, TCFs, and more.

Major applications of electronic films are semiconductors, PCBs, electronic display, and others. Electronic display is on track to be the leading segment in the next couple of years, thanks to the incredible surge in the use of large screen LCDs across residential as well as commercial sectors.

Buy Now: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=6984

Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific market has emerged as the leader over the years and is expected to capture the highest growth rate between 2020 and 2027. The electronic films market size in the region is enhanced by the rapid expansion of the consumer electronics sector paired with the soaring demand for brown and white goods across several emerging countries. China, and then India, is one of the biggest consumers of electronic films market in the region, on account of the booming population as well as the drastic rise in consumers’ disposable incomes.

The second position is held by North America, as the demand for advanced electronic adhesives continues to surge in the telecommunication and electronics industry. Moreover, the stunning rise in electronics exports across Canada and the US should also bolster the market size in the region. Additionally, most of the players are focused on expanding their production capacity to accommodate the rapidly growing demand, further contributing to the business growth in the region.

Share your Queries @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/6984

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Contact: Market Research Future Phone: +1 628 258 0071(US) +44 2035 002 764(UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


Recommended Stories

  • 3 stock market red flags: BofA strategist

    Cracks are emerging in the stock market. Here three you need to know about.

  • Panera Bread CEO: No decision yet on IPO

    Panera Bread could be eyeing a return to public markets. Here's what Yahoo Finance knows.

  • Were Hedge Funds Right About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM)?

    After several tireless days we have finished crunching the numbers from nearly 900 13F filings issued by the elite hedge funds and other investment firms that we track at Insider Monkey, which disclosed those firms’ equity portfolios as of March 31st. The results of that effort will be put on display in this article, as […]

  • Tesla was told to pay $1 million to a Black former employee who said supervisors called him the N-word and made him push a heavier cart after he confronted them

    An arbitrator said Tesla was liable for harassment because it didn't take action against Melvin Berry's supervisors.

  • Were Hedge Funds Right About Intel Corporation (INTC)?

    In this article we will check out the progression of hedge fund sentiment towards Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) and determine whether it is a good investment right now. We at Insider Monkey like to examine what billionaires and hedge funds think of a company before spending days of research on it. Given their 2 and 20 […]

  • 27 Most Lucrative Side Hustles for People Over 50

    Baby boomers are hustling harder than millennials, but if you want to make the most of your hustle then you need to know which side jobs offer the most money.

  • Papa John’s and 10 Other Companies That Raised Their Dividends This Week

    Simon Property Group, KLA, and Papa John’s International were among the many U.S. companies that announced dividend increases this week.

  • Stock market news live updates: S&P 500, Dow dip amid oil price declines as virus concerns rise

    Stocks struggled for direction Monday morning, losing some steam after rising to all-time highs late last week. Commodity prices tumbled as concerns over the coronavirus's spread resurged, with crude oil prices moving sharply to the downside.

  • With chicken prices soaring, Sanderson Farms sold for $4.5B

    Sanderson Farms, the nation's third-largest poultry producer, is being acquired for $4.53 billion as the price of chicken soars. Cargill and privately held Continental Grain formed a joint venture to acquire Sanderson and will pay $203 per share in cash for a company that last year processed more than 4.8 billion pounds of meat. The companies plan to combine Sanderson Farms with Wayne Farms, a Continental Grain subsidiary, to form a new, privately held poultry business.

  • US companies scrambling to work out policies on vaccinations and masking

    White House discussing regulations to encourage employee mandates, or withholding funds from those companies that resist Vaccination rates are rising in states with the highest Covid-19 infections. Photograph: Andi Rice/The Guardian US employers are scrambling to come up with Covid-19 policies for their workers as the country is experiencing a rise in infections, primarily among unvaccinated Americans, leading to a chaotic patchwork of requirements that varies by company and location. The rapid

  • How Much You Should Have in Your Retirement Fund at Ages 30, 40, 50 and 60

    In your 20s, as you start your career and make real money for the first time, your spending changes. After living with Mom and Dad or in a college dorm, you can afford a place of your own and might...

  • BioNTech Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Corporate Update

    More than one billion doses of BNT162b2 vaccine supplied to more than 100 countries or territories worldwide as of July 21, 2021Signed agreements for approximately 2.2 billion doses of BNT162b2 in 2021 as of July 21, 2021In oncology, the first patients were dosed in randomized Phase 2 trials for two FixVac programs, BNT111 and BNT113, and first-in-human Phase 1 trials started for BNT152+153 and BNT221BioNTech’s oncology pipeline has advanced: currently 15 product candidates in 18 ongoing trials

  • Cuomo accuser speaks publicly for the first time

    CBS NEWS' JERICKA DUNCAN: "Being held accountable to you means seeing the governor charged with a crime."BRITTANY COMMISSO: "What he did to me was a crime."A former assistant who filed a criminal complaint against New York Governor Andrew Cuomo last week for allegedly groping her in the Executive Mansion in Albany spoke publicly for the first time in an interview with CBS News and the Albany Times-Union airing Monday. Brittany Commisso is one of 11 women Cuomo is accused of sexually harassing, according to an investigative report released by the state attorney general's office last week. She recently filed a criminal complaint with the Albany sheriff's office. COMMISSO: "Then there started to be hugs with kisses on the cheek, and then there was at one point a hug, and then when he went to go kiss me on the cheek, he'd quickly turned his head and he kissed me on the lips." Commisso, identified only as "executive assistant #1" in the report, told state investigators that Cuomo fondled her breast on one occasion, the most serious allegation the governor faces. She also said he rubbed her backside while taking a photo. Cuomo has resisted widespread calls for his resignation, including from fellow Democrats such as President Joe Biden, but he could soon face impeachment and removal from office by state lawmakers. Cuomo has denied any wrongdoing. His lawyer told reporters on Friday that Commisso's account was fabricated, citing emails and other evidence she said undermines her story.

  • $1M Is No Longer the Standard Nest Egg – Here’s How Much Most Americans Think You Actually Need To Retire

    A common financial rule of thumb is that you should have $1 million saved for retirement, but this piece of advice may now be outdated -- you may actually need roughly double that. At least, that's...

  • DraftKings Buying Fertitta’s Golden Nugget iGaming for $1.56B

    DraftKings has reached an agreement to buy the Golden Nugget’s online gaming business in an all-stock deal valued at $1.56 billion. The acquisition, still subject to the approval of Golden Nugget Online Gaming shareholders, is a huge investment into iGaming. The online casino games are becoming increasingly important for platforms like DraftKings, which sees opportunity […]

  • Who Is Aliko Dangote? What Is His Net Worth?

    Aliko Dangote, the richest person in Africa, turned a local commodities trading business into a multi-billion-dollar conglomerate.

  • 3 Superstar Stocks for Your Retirement Portfolio

    Having the right stocks in your portfolio can mean the difference between a joyful retirement or a stressful one.

  • Seeing link between wages and workers, more businesses raise the former to address the latter

    Hiking wages -- which also hikes costs -- is an economic third rail that companies are increasingly grabbing to address worker shortages.

  • Sephora shops debut in Kohl's stores

    Sephora shops within Kohl’s stores debuted across America. Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi shares the details.

  • Activision Blizzard scandal a ‘watershed moment’ for women in the gaming industry

    California’s legal action could mark step towards fixing culture of harassment, experts say Activision Blizzard employees stage a walkout in Irvine, California, on 28 July. Photograph: Allen J Schaben/Los Angeles Times/REX/Shutterstock For women at Activision Blizzard, one of the world’s most famous video game companies, showing up to work meant navigating near daily episodes of humiliation, sexual harassment, and even physical abuse, according to a bombshell lawsuit that has prompted a reckonin