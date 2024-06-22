Electrifying Jose Siri is giving Rays some better things to talk about

PITTSBURGH — Scroll back to early May, and there weren’t a lot of good things being said about Jose Siri.

His play had gotten sloppy, his focus would lapse, his approach seemed too casual, his actions occasionally combative. His future with the Rays was being openly questioned.

And his name wasn’t being called, as he was omitted from the lineup nine times during a 20-game stretch.

Now, the Rays can’t say enough good things about him.

“It looks like when that guy plays baseball, he can be one of the best centerfielders in the major leagues,” first baseman Yandy Diaz said via team interpreter Manny Navarro. “And as you can see, he’s playing better and it’s showing.”

Siri, 29 next month, has been putting on a show over the past few weeks, impacting, and at times dominating, games offensively and defensively the way the Rays envisioned and his immense talent enables.

Game-winning hits?

Check.

Game-saving catches and throws?

Check.

Game-changing speed?

Check.

“He’s unbelievable,” reliever Colin Poche said. “He has the ability to change a game in so many different ways. … He’s just so talented, athletic — and a pretty good dancer, too.”

The dancing, chest-pounding, bat-tossing celebrations also are part of the Siri experience. They can make him one of the game’s most entertaining and electrifying players, living up to his nickname of “El Rayo” (which means lightning in Spanish) and stylish ways.

The Rays were still buzzing Friday about the throw Siri made the day before in the 10th inning at Minnesota, racing 100-plus feet from centerfield to right and firing a 90.9 mph strike to third base to erase the potential tying run (after hitting a home run in the top of the ninth to provide an important insurance run).

Manager Kevin Cash noted that “there’s not many guys” who have the athleticism to make that type of run one way and throw the other. Richie Palacios, who Siri called off for the ball, referred to him as “a Gold Glove-type centerfielder.” Closer Pete Fairbanks delivered higher praise in Rays parlance, referencing their former Gold Glove winner by calling it “almost a Kevin Kiermaier-esque throw.”

The throw earned ESPN’s SportsCenter Top 10 play of the day honors and blew up Siri’s phone with congratulatory messages from friends and former teammates, in addition to the heaping praise he received from teammates.

“It means a lot,” Siri said via Navarro. “I put my concentration on the defense, all the time on my defense. When I go out on defense, I want the ball to come to me, like, ‘Hit it here, hit it here.’ " (And, he joked, when it doesn’t, “I go get it from someone else.”)

Siri gave them more to talk about in Friday’s win over the Pirates, rapping three hits and making two more memorable catches.

In the second inning, he raced toward the wall in left-center to snare a Nick Gonzales drive and added the spinning dance move. Then Siri secured the final out of the 10-3 win, leaping at the right-centerfield wall and fending off a fan reaching over the wall to grab the ball.

“Show play after show play from him,” Friday starter Ryan Pepiot said. “Nothing surprises me when he’s out there. But it’s awesome to have him out there, because if the ball goes out there you’ve got a guy that’s going to put everything on the line to make the play. And make it look good.

“Especially that last one. … He has to battle pass interference. (The fan) tried everything to try to catch the ball. (Siri) somehow came down with it, and it was incredible. He never ceases to amaze me.”

“Kind of getting routine at this point,” added outfielder Josh Lowe.

Siri doesn’t offer great detail in explaining what sparked the change in his play, usually just saying that he has been putting in the work and concentrating more in the field and at the plate, taking each at-bat individually.

“I’m trying to stay mentally there,” he said.

Certainly, there are several reasons for him to step up.

From the sting of losing playing time earlier, to the bigger-picture realization that he could either be headed to his first seven-figure payday next season as a first-year arbitration eligible or to a third team in four years, to the immense joy he seems to get from just being on the field.

Whatever the reason, the Rays are pleased to see him so focused.

“I’m glad he said that, because I would agree — he’s locked in,” Cash said. “Little things that we may have seen in the past where a call he didn’t like or even fouling a ball off his foot like he did the other day, that can sidetrack you, and he’s kind of eliminated some of those thoughts.

“He’s been a really good player for us and come up with a lot of big hits and a lot of big plays defensively, so appreciate the concentration that he’s able to show on a consistent basis.”

Though still batting only .214 with a .699 OPS and a 35% strikeout rate (78 in 223 plate appearances) through Friday, Siri has been better of late. Over 29 games since mid-May, he has hit .263 with seven homers, 19 RBIs and an .873 OPS.

He has been coming through more in the clutch, with a May 29 walkoff single the first of four game-tying/go-ahead RBIs from the eighth inning on.

The defensive highlights have been impressive and entertaining, with a series of wall-climbing and hit-/homer-robbing catches, including one where he jumped over teammate Randy Arozarena to do so.

And he almost always puts on a good show.

“I think he’s amazing teammates right now with how consistent his play is, how good he is out in the outfield, and the quality of his at-bats have completely turned around,” Cash said. “So, I’m really happy for ‘Josey.’”

