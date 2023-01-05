Electric rookie returns to practice on Thursday as Patriots get healthier

Key players were back at the New England Patriots’ practice on Thursday, as their contest with the Buffalo Bills draws near.

Cornerback Marcus Jones and tight end Jonnu Smith were both back on the practice field. Wide receiver DeVante Parker was also available for a second day in a row, according to the team.

Nose tackle Davon Godchaux and linebacker Terez Hall were the only players that were not spotted during the media portion of Thursday’s practice. Godchaux was put down as a DNP on the injury list.

The return of Jones is significant for a banged-up New England secondary. Jones has 33 tackles on the season and two interceptions. He has also proven to be one of their most versatile playmakers, as he has recorded both a receiving touchdown and a punt returned for a touchdown as well in his rookie season.

And we can’t leave out this incredible pick-six.

Smith gives New England another receiving weapon. He caught four passes for 21 yards before he had to exit the Week 16 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Patriots will try to clinch a spot in the playoffs with a win on Sunday. Kickoff time is set for 1:00 p.m. ET.

