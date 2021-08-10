New electric ridesharing program rolls out in Fresno County
Need a ride? The city of Fresno has teamed up with Inspiration Transportation to offer low-cost rides in electric vehicles for residents. Here's how it works:
The 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing resurrects the second-generation CTS-V formula. With 668 horsepower and a six-speed manual transmission standard, this supercharged, rear-wheel drive V8 sport sedan hits 60 MPH in under 3.5 seconds on its way to a 200-plus mph top speed. It competes directly with the BMW M5 and Mercedes-AMG E63, offering similar (or more power) and less weight. With electrification around the corner for GM's luxury brand, the Cadillac CT4-V and CT5-V Blackwing mark the end of Cadillac's development of internal-combustion sport sedans, for good. For the full review and other automotive news and reviews head over to Autoblog.com
Seasoned road travelers Marc and Julie Bennett shared common mishaps, like jumping straight into a big adventure after buying your first RV.
Cigarette has raised the bar for luxurious, high-performance boats for over 50 years. Now, expect to see Cigarette jet-skis and superyachts.
In late December 2019, managers at Volkswagen headquarters in Wolfsburg realised they might have a serious problem in China, the company's biggest market and ticket to its electric future. Its flagship Passat sedan had fared badly in an unofficial safety test carried out by an insurance industry body which simulated a front-on driver's side collision, a test that's been widely used in the United States for around a decade. The crash-test video went viral, attracting millions of views and triggering a social media furore across China, where the German auto king's success is built on its reputation for superior quality and engineering.
This Bel Air looks classy, but it's very sassy!
Whether you buy a car new or used, the dealer might try to load you down with add-ons and accessories of every sort — and they're likely to tell you that it will only add a few dollars to the...
German railway workers are going a nationwide strike starting Tuesday night, the head of the GDL union said after announcing that 95% of its members had voted to back the move. The union is demanding a 3.2% salary increase and a one-time “coronavirus bonus” of 600 euros ($703). German train operator Deutsche Bahn has rejected the demands.
With its sleek exterior and spacious interior, the Leo Coupe is more automotive than other electric aircraft. It looks like a car with wings.
This classic Mustang has been well cared for by its owner.
The Surface Transportation Board has determined that it will review Amtrak's request to restore Gulf Coast service, dismissing calls by Class I railroads CSX and Norfolk Southern to deny the request because of concerns about how the passenger rail service might affect freight rail operations. Amtrak wants to run passenger trains between New Orleans and Mobile, Alabama. But the service would run on lines owned by CSX (NASDAQ: CSX) and NS (NYSE: NSC), and both railroads, along with the Port of Mob
We tested the bike after its biggest makeover yet and found it more agile and powerful than ever, but there’s still room for improvement.
The new infrastructure deal has passed the Senate, with billions in new spending on roads, bridges, rail, broadband and electric vehicles.
Another tantrum in the sky over face mask rules, and this one in Florida on Thursday afternoon turned violent.
Hyundai combines a bit of pickup truck capability with a healthy dose of SUV drivability to great effect.
This Torino has plenty of power!
The battery-powered beast has a top speed of 220 mph.
And it’s listed as a No Reserve car, so you could get a bargain with this Thunderbird.
This Porsche 911 variant is the lightest production Porsche ever made.
Softbank-backed Ola will launch its electric scooter—its first foray with manufacturing—on Aug. 15, founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said earlier this month.
Roger Bolliger got his start in racing in 1991. Since then he has honed his driving skills behind the wheel of a car that can only be described as epic.