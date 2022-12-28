Electric Patriots rookie’s status in doubt against Dolphins

The New England Patriots could be missing one of their best playmakers in all three phases of football in Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins.

Electric rookie cornerback Marcus Jones is currently in concussion protocol, which puts his availability for Week 17 in doubt. It’s tough timing for the Patriots considering this matchup against the Dolphins is a mini playoff game.

All postseason hope ends if New England loses this game.

However, if they’re able to knock off the Dolphins, they’ll still have a realistic path to the playoffs regardless of what happens in the season finale against the Buffalo Bills.

But that’ll be tough to do without Jones, who has an offensive, defensive and special teams touchdown this season. It really is remarkable how important the third-round draft pick has become to the team this early in his career.

Regardless, it might have to be a next man up mentality for the Patriots in what will easily be their biggest game of the season.

List

Way too early Patriots' 7-round 2023 mock draft

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire