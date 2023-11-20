Electric City Football MVP: Collins went down in Great Falls High's record books

A player that started out as a quarterback in his freshman year for the Great Falls High football team went down in the record books as a defensive lineman.

Bison defensive end Cooper Collins has been named the Electric City Football MVP by the Tribune, leading Class AA in multiple defensive categories in his senior season as he moved to second all-time in program history in career sacks.

“Seriously, he was a quarterback in his freshman year,” Great Falls High head coach Coda Tchida said. “I tell the kids all the time, you’ve got to be willing to change positions, at least some of us. Who would’ve thought in his freshman year when he was a quarterback that in his junior year he’d be starting at defensive end for us.”

Great Falls High defensive end Cooper Collins (40) celebrates a play against Missoula Hellgate this past season.

Collins racked up 10 sacks as a junior, following all-time sack leader and then-teammate Wyatt DeVoss. He was then chosen as Great Falls High’s honorary No. 40 in memory of Derek Dowson for 2023, expected to elevate his game even further.

“He had big shoes to fill going back from No. 40 with Wyatt and how great of a leader on and off the field Wyatt was and going back to Zach Newton (in 2021),” Bison defensive line coach Zach Ringler said. “Just guys that led with their work ethic and their example. Cooper had to fill those shoes and he really had to come out of his shell as a leader and I think he stepped up in a tremendous way.”

Collins led all of the AA in the regular season with 12 sacks to make it 22 to his career, second all-time to DeVoss’ 28 and surpassing Kino Detrick longstanding record of 19. The senior also paced the state in tackles for loss overall with 20.

“When I put together a little end-of-the-year highlight video before the CMR game, it was a whole-lot of Cooper,” Ringler laughed. “I felt bad because it obviously seemed biased because he’s my guy, but man, sacks, (tackles for loss), big plays all over the place. It seemed like whenever we needed it, he was the guy that delivered.”

Perhaps his best game came in a tight loss to Billings West, recording 12 total tackles, a sack and two tackles for loss overall, two quarterback hurries, a blocked punt and a batted ball. Collins’ blocked punt led to a recovery in the end zone by teammate Braedon Rankin, sparking a near comeback for the Bison when they were down 20-0 in the fourth quarter.

“He was awesome in rushing the passer for us,” Ringler said. “But really he was even better at stopping the run. The tremendous amount of strength he gained over the past two years to stand up tackles and tight ends and have the quickness to chase (the ball-carrier) down. He’s a defensive end, so roughly half the plays go the opposite direction and to be able to have 56 tackles is truly amazing. And that effort lifted up the guys around him.”

Great Falls High defensive end Cooper Collins pursues the Bozeman Gallatin quarterback in a game this past season.

Collins has yet to commit to a college but has received interest from several NAIA schools. Wherever he chooses to go, Ringler said the team will receive a player that sets a high standard for himself on and off the field and exhibits great toughness.

“They’ll get somebody that you’ll feel comfortable wearing your jersey,” Ringler said. “Being able to represent your program as a whole and somebody that works extremely hard in the weight room. We’ve had some guys that have worked really hard over the last couple of years, but he learned well from (DeVoss) and Zach Newton about how to train your body. And when you need somebody to make a play, he always seemed like he was the guy getting there. Just a guy you can turn to when the chips are down and to help get you out of a rut. That’s the guy that they’re going to get.”

The succession of great Bison defensive linemen has a bright future, with sophomore Colter DeVoss racking up eight sacks this past season while tackle Isaac Tolan earned 48 tackles and 10 stops for a loss.

"I don’t know what it is about Great Falls High and defensive ends and defensive line, but we’ve had some really great players over the past eight years since I’ve been here," Tchida said. "I’m blessed and excited that we have Coach Ringler coaching those guys up and I’m excited for the future as well."

This article originally appeared on Great Falls Tribune: Electric City MVP: Cooper Collins went down in Great Falls High's record books