By-election results live: Tories fear possible double defeat in Mid Bedfordshire and Tamworth

Alistair Strathern, Labour's candidate in the Mid-Bedforshire by-election, leaves his polling station after voting on Thursday - Joe Giddens/PA

Counting is under way in the fiercely contested Mid Bedfordshire and Tamworth by-elections which will challenge the Tories ahead of an expected election next year.

The Tories are defending what should be safe seats, but allies of Rishi Sunak have admitted the party faces “difficult headwinds” and there are fears of possible a double defeat.

It comes as Nadine Dorries eventually quit as Mid Bedfordshire’s MP in anger at being denied a peerage in Boris Johnson’s resignation honours list.

In Tamworth, Chris Pincher quit after being found to have drunkenly groped two men in an “egregious case of sexual misconduct” at London’s exclusive Carlton Club last year, an incident which helped trigger Mr Johnson’s exit from No 10 because of his handling of the situation.

Losing the seats would be a huge blow to Mr Sunak and his election hopes.

Although riding high in the national opinion polls, Labour said it would be a “moon shot” to win either seat.

The Tories are defending a 19,600 majority in Tamworth and have held Mid Bedfordshire since 1931.

Polls closed at 10pm on Thursday and results are expected early on Friday morning.

12:41 AM BST

Low voter turnout in Tamworth

Just a third of voters came out to vote in the Tamworth by-election, with some 25,000 ballots submitted and turnout calculated at 35.9 per cent.

It is lower than the three by-elections that took place in June - Uxbridge and South Ruislip, Selby and Ainsty, and Somerset and Frome - but is slightly higher than February’s West Lancashire by-election.

Campaign figures had previously indicated they were encountering a large amount of apathy on the doorstep and were struggling to encourage supporters to the polls.

Vote counting continues at The Rawlett School - PA

12:35 AM BST

In pictures: First ballot boxes arrive in Mid Bedfordshire

The first ballot boxes are taken to the count centre in Shefford - Getty Images

12:27 AM BST

Tamworth contest appears to be on knife's edge

Attention is turning towards which side has managed to better mobilise its supporters in Tamworth while the contest appears to be on a knife edge.

The consensus is the postal vote, counted earlier in the night, skewed towards the Conservatives but they need a decent turnout in rural areas to cling on.

Tory pollster Lord Hayward told The Telegraph that Tamworth has a pool of Labour supporters who did not turn out to vote in the 2017 and 2019 general election in a way that they might for Sir Keir Starmer.

Both sides will have spent their last 24 hours urging their supporters to get to the polls. Whichever way it goes, it looks set to be a long night.

12:22 AM BST

Christine Jardine confident Lib Dems have snatched votes from Tories

Lib Dem MP Christine Jardine, who headed up the party’s campaign in Mid Bedfordshire, said she had not met a single person on the doorstep who planned to vote Tory.

Speaking to The Telegraph at the count in Chicksands, she said she was confident the Lib Dems had snatched votes from the Conservatives in the traditionally true blue constituency.

Ms Jardine said it would be “frustrating” if the Tories were to cling on in Mid Bedfordshire, but insisted her party would have no regrets about standing there even if a split vote scuppered the prospect of an opposition victory.

As it stands, she said she believes the Lib Dems, Labour and the Conservatives all have an equal shot at winning the contest.

But she suggested her party would celebrate a surge in its vote share even if it wasn’t enough to take the seat.

Asked if that could be classified as a win of sorts, she said: “If people are coming to us because they’re unhappy with the Conservatives that sends a message to this Government that people are unhappy with them and they want change.”

12:14 AM BST

Counting under way for Tamworth

The first ballots in the Tamworth by-election have arrived at the count as the battle to see who will succeed Chris Pincher as the local MP enters its final hours.

Postal ballots are already being counted, with tellers’ desks - in the sports hall of a local school - strewn with snacks and hot drinks to see them through to the final result around 3am.

The contest is widely seen as a two-horse race, with Labour candidate Sarah Edwards, a former union official, going up against the Conservative councillor Andrew Cooper.

Ms Edwards, who would become the first Labour MP in 13 years, has attempted to pitch herself as a “fresh start” and says her victory would send a message to the Government, while Mr Cooper has emphasised his local credentials.

Mr Pincher, a former deputy chief whip, held the seat since 2010 but was suspended by the Conservative party when he was found to have groped two men in a private members’ club. He denies the charges.

Vote counting continues for the Tamworth by-election at The Rawlett School - PA

12:10 AM BST

Ballot boxes arrive at count in Mid Bedfordshire

The ballot boxes have begun to arrive at the count in Mid Bedfordshire after voting closed at 10pm.

The contest for the seat formerly held by staunch Boris Johnson ally Nadine Dorries has the potential to spark a major headache for Rishi Sunak, with both Labour and the Lib Dems vying to inflict what some have characterised as the biggest defeat in British by-election history.

If the true blue heartland falls to the opposition, it will be the largest ever numerical majority to be overturned in a mid-term ballot - and second only to Tiverton and Honiton in terms of vote share.

If the Conservatives manage to cling on, it will likely be down to Labour and the Lib Dems splitting the remaining vote. Both parties went into the campaign convinced they had what it took to topple the Tories, paving the way for a tight three-way race.

But as the finishing line drew near, expectation management took over - with all sides cautiously optimistic. As journalists and politicians alike prepare for a long night, it still feels as clear as mud.

The first ballot boxes are brought into the count centre as the count gets under way in Shefford - AFP

12:07 AM BST

Parties play down expectations

All three major parties have sought to play down expectations as the polls closed in tonight’s twin by-elections in Mid Bedfordshire and Tamworth.

The Tories said Governments don’t win mid-term votes by a “rule of thumb”, while Labour characterised their chances of success in both contests as a “long shot”.

The Lib Dems attempted to put a positive spin on the ballots “whatever the outcome”, claiming support for their party has surged in “true blue villages” across Bedfordshire.

12:05 AM BST

Welcome

Hello and welcome to our politics blog.

We will be bringing you live coverage of the Mid Bedfordshire and Tamworth by-elections.

Polls have closed and results are expected early Friday morning.