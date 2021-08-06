ELECTION PROCESS: Incumbents and candidates for cities, schools can submit documents this month

Aug. 6—Upcoming elections across Jasper County see 50 city seats and 13 school board seats up for grabs on Nov. 2.

Tina Mulgrew, deputy auditor of Jasper County, said the candidate filing period begins Aug. 23 and ends Sept. 16. Those who wish to run for mayor or city council must submit their documentation to their respective city clerks; likewise, candidates for school board submit their paperwork to school district secretaries.

Before noon on Sept. 17 — one day after the filing period deadline — the city clerks and school district secretaries must bring all the paperwork, including the affidavits of candidacy and nomination petitions with a set number of signatures, to the Jasper County Auditor's Office, Mulgrew said.

City council and mayor candidates wanting their name on the ballot in Newton will need 50 signatures on their nomination petitions. All other cities in Jasper County only require 10 signatures. Mulgrew said the number of signatures required is based on populations of each community.

The auditor's office began preparing for the upcoming election in April.

"Because that first Monday in May we have to send out a list with the number of registered voters in the school districts, and that's how they determine how many signatures those candidates need," Mulgrew said. "Right now I've got information out to the city clerks as well."

Are the city and school elections less stressful for the auditor's office? Mulgrew said it's not. She believes there was good intentions behind when both the city and school elections were combined, but the overlapping of neighboring districts outside Jasper County make elections a little more complicated.

Apart from the Newton, Baxter, Colfax-Mingo, Lynnville-Sully and Prairie City-Monroe school districts, the auditor's office also handles votes from Bondurant-Farrar, Collins-Maxwell, East Marshall, Grinnell-Newburg and Pella school districts, all of which are not centrally located in Jasper County.

Updates from the Iowa Legislature have altered election processes, too.

For instance, the first day to submit an absentee ballot request form is 70 days prior (Aug. 24) to Election Day, when in the past it used to be 120 days. The first day to vote absentee and also the first day the county can begin mailing out absentee ballots is 20 days prior (Oct. 13) to Election Day, rather than 29 days.

The last day an absentee ballot can be mailed out is 15 days prior (Oct. 18) to Election Day, which means the county only has five days to mail out absentee ballots instead of 18 days. One rule hasn't changed: the last day to vote absentee in the auditor's office is the day before the election.

