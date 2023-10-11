Eleanor Scoones, television director who worked with Lucy Worsley and on Who Do You Think You Are? – obituary

Eleanor Scoones - Katherine Kingsley

Eleanor Scoones, who has died aged 42, was a director of factual television credited with doing much to advance the way the medium tackles history, her programmes breathing new life into centuries-old tales without any sacrificing of academic rigour.

When the historian Lucy Worsley dressed up as a Restoration-era mistress in the BBC4 series Harlots, Housewives and Heroines, Eleanor Scoones was the guiding hand, as she was on numerous other occasions when Worsley added vividness and levity to her programmes by donning costume.

On the hit BBC1 genealogy series Who Do You Think You Are?, Eleanor Scoones directed episodes which included the comedian Greg Davies returning to his Welsh roots to explore a family secret, the singer Lulu discovering a story of love across the religious divide involving her grandparents, and the actor Naomie Harris coming face to face with some upsetting evidence around slavery.

Lucy Worsley in Restoration Women - Sam Mitchell

The double act involving the comedian Jack Whitehall and his father Michael was showcased in an Eleanor Scoones-directed episode of Who Do You Think You Are? which told a story of Wales in the 1830s and a Whitehall ancestor’s role in opposing the Chartist movement for wider voting rights. It was many viewers’ first introduction to Whitehall senior, and the comic possibilities inherent in the relationship his son had with him.

Eleanor Scoones herself was described by one colleague as “incredibly funny”, and seeing historical figures in all their flawed and fascinating humanity was a hallmark of her approach to programme-making.

Eleanor Scoones was born in Stepney, East London, on January 20 1981, to Philip and Francesca, the latter’s work for the National Trust helping to open her daughter’s eyes to the riches of the past.

At St Paul’s School in London, Eleanor excelled at history, going on to study it at Trinity College, Cambridge, with an eye on her expertise in the subject translating into a career in television.

Naomie Harris in Who Do You Think You Are?: she was delighted to discover that her five-times-great grandmother was Nigerian - Stephen Perry

She established herself at the production company Silver River, the first of her collaborations with Lucy Worsley coming when Silver River made the 2011 series If These Walls Could Talk for BBC4, on which Eleanor Scoones was an assistant producer.

A history of the home in which the programme passed through the living room, bathroom, bedroom and kitchen, If These Walls Could Talk spawned an accompanying book, and the series was nominated for Best History Documentary at the Royal Television Society Awards.

Eleanor Scoones’s ambition was to move from producing into directing, and the following year, again working with Lucy Worsley, she achieved it with the hit BBC4 series Harlots, Housewives and Heroines.

The three-part series about women of the Restoration period demonstrated the breadth of Eleanor Scoones’s vision and the strength of her rapport with the presenter. Between them they told the stories not only of the royal mistresses who thronged the court, but also of housewives at home, and female pioneers like the first professional actresses, writers, scientists and explorers.

Another notable series on which the pair teamed up was Fit to Rule? How Royal Illness Changed History (BBC2, 2013), which investigated the biological and psychological strengths and weaknesses of rulers from Henry VIII to Edward VIII.

In Who Do You Think You Are? Greg Davies encountered a pubful of people who were all, like him, descended from the first Prince of Wales - Stephen Perry

In graduating from BBC4 to BBC2, Eleanor Scoones was now commanding much bigger audiences, and soon her opportunity came at Who Do You Think You Are?, which had become a pinnacle of the BBC1 schedules since it launched in 2004.

Reviewing Greg Davies’s WDYTYA? – in which the comedian found children conceived on the wrong side of the bed, drunkenness, debt, prison, and barefaced lies on public documents – the Telegraph said that “the producers worked resourcefully to fix up situations for him to work off: a service in the mountain chapel where his great-great-grandfather preached; a pubful of people all descended, like him, from the first Prince of Wales.”

Eleanor Scoones was required to convey a rather different mood in the Naomie Harris WDYTYA?, in which the actor – best known for Miss Moneypenny in the James Bond movies – “uncovered a tragic tale of poverty in the disease-ridden slums of Kingston”, according to the Telegraph.

However, “Harris was delighted to discover that her five-times great-grandmother was Nigerian – finally answering questions that had arisen from a DNA test she had taken years ago.” Under Eleanor Scoones’s direction, the programme demonstrated that “the celebrity genealogy show continues to deliver fascinatingly diverse results and, 16 series in, shows no sign of flagging.”

Eleanor Scoones is survived by her husband Xavier and by their two daughters.

Eleanor Scoones, born January 20 1981, died July 2 2023