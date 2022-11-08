Eldridge Recasner: N’Faly Dante, Oregon ‘dominant’ in season-opening victory
Pac-12 Networks' Jacob Tobey and Eldridge Recasner recap No. 21 Oregon men's basketball 80-45 victory over Florida A&M on Monday, Nov. 7 in Eugene. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.