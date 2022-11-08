Eldridge Recasner: N’Faly Dante, Oregon ‘dominant’ in season-opening victory

Pac-12 Network

Utah men's basketball defeats Long Island by a final score of 89-48 on Monday, Nov. 7 in Salt Lake City. Branden Carlson scores a team-high 21 points and snags 10 rebounds for his seventh career double-double.