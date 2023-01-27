Eldridge Recasner and JB Long: Utah looks like an NCAA Tournament team
Pac-12 Networks' Eldridge Recasner and JB Long discuss Utah men's basketball's 63-44 win in Corvallis against Oregon State.
Utah men's basketball earned a wire-to-wire win over Oregon State. The 63-44 win is the largest margin of victory for the Utes in Corvallis. Rollie Worster stuffed the stat sheet with 12 points, six rebounds and seven assists.
Azuolas Tubelis scored 18 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and Kerr Kriisa sank five 3-pointers as No. 6 Arizona men's basketball grinded out a 63-58 win at Washington State. Mouhamed Gueye led the Cougars with 15 points and 10 rebounds.
Here are the two jerseys players will wear at the 2023 NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Azuolas Tubelis had 18 points and 12 rebounds and No. 6 Arizona beat Washington State 63-58 on Thursday night. Kerr Kriisa added 15 points to help Wildcats (18-3, 7-3 Pac-12) split the season series with the Cougars (9-13. “They were a handful, so getting a road victory here is really meaningful,” Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd said.
How bad did things get in New England last season? A bombshell report revealed some shocking details about what went wrong on the Patriots' offense with Matt Patricia and Joe Judge in key roles.
It’s a tragedy that many observers have struggled to wrap their minds around: How could a 6-year-old access a loaded gun, bring it to school and fire it as his teacher? And how could school leaders ignore multiple warnings the little boy was armed? In the weeks since the Jan. 6 shooting in Newport News, […]
The NBA's Last Two Minute Report confirmed the refs missed a call on Klay Thompson's go-ahead 3-pointer in the Warriors' win over the Grizzlies.
Billy Packer worked as an analyst or broadcaster on every Final Four from 1975-2008.
Draymond Green's basketball IQ was the difference yet again Wednesday night in the Warriors' win over the Memphis Grizzlies.
Former president claimed victory at a weekend-long golf tournament despite missing half the play
UConn went into halftime with a 40-36 lead, but Geno Auriemma didn't hold back when asked about the Lady Vols getting to the free throw line.
Greg Papa breaks down how the 49ers can take advantage of one of the Eagles' biggest weaknesses in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.
Jonathan Kuminga has moved beyond the nights when he was glued to the bench and is playing a significant role for the Warriors.
The Memphis Grizzlies wanted a win bad on Wednesday night against the Golden State Warriors. Instead, they lost their fourth consecutive game.
Poole had some fun with Curry over the incident after the game.
In less than a day Patrick Reed went from calling Rory McIlroy “an immature child” to praising the world No 1 for alerting him to the fact he could return to bed for a few more hours of sleep because of a weather delay to the first round of the Dubai Desert Classic.
Steve Kerr is glad the Warriors won Wednesday night, but he knows his superstar can't let his frustrations get the best of him.
AP Poll college basketball all-time rankings. Where do all the best programs and teams rank since the start of the poll?
Lemonier spent time with the Chargers and Cardinals as well.
Charles Barkley explained why Zion Williamson is not deserving of an All-Star starter nod.