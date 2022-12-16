Eldridge Recasner and A.J. Kanell break down Oregon State’s ‘huge’ win over Seattle U
Pac-12 Networks' Eldridge Recasner and A.J. Kanell discuss Oregon State's 73-58 win over Seattle and how the Beavers can build off of it going forward.
After a reversal by the event committee, Charlie Woods will play from the same set of tees as 2021, but the yardage will change.
The 49ers beat the Seahawks on Thursday night, nailing down the NFC West championship. At 21-13, it was closer than it should have been. The dagger should have come with more than 12 minutes remaining in the third quarter. A pass from Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith was intercepted by 49ers defensive back Deommodore Lenoir. He [more]
On Thursday, the Falcons told quarterback Marcus Mariota he’d be benched. The next day, he left the team. It’s a confusing situation, exacerbated by an erroneous item from SI.com claiming that Mariota’s partner had a baby had a baby on Tuesday of this week. If true, that would explain his absence from the team. The truth, [more]
The Lions sealed their win over the Vikings on Sunday with Jared Goff throwing a third-and-7 pass to a receiver offensive the Vikings weren’t expecting to get the ball: offensive tackle Penei Sewell, who lined up in the backfield and went in motion before Goff passed to him. Before the play, Goff had some choice [more]
Nick Bosa made sure not to draw a penalty on this sack of Geno Smith.
Every year, Dec. 15 generates a lot of buzz because it is considered the unofficial start of the NBA trade season: As of today, 74 players who signed new contracts this summer become eligible to be traded. It’s a day that gets hopes up, and then… Crickets. It takes the pressure of a deadline to
Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy seems to have made a seamless transition from backup to starter for the 49ers, and general manager John Lynch knows exactly why.
Bol Bol is turning heads and filling up highlight reels amid a breakout season in Orlando. So why did the Celtics let him go last winter? Here's a brief history of Bol's brief Boston tenure, and how he helped the C's achieve their larger roster goals.
Here's how the NFL playoff picture and NFC and AFC standings look with Week 15 underway. San Francisco is first team to wrap up a division.
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander are reaping the benefits of his World Series win in addition to his new two-year $86 million deal with the New York Mets, in St. Barts.
it won’t be Tiger Woods’ swing this week at the PNC Championship that Padraig Harrington will be studying.
Moving the Chiefs out of prime time was a bad move, as the television ratings showed.
Is there an actual chance France could have 2022 Ballon dOr winner Karim Benzema on the pitch for Sundays FIFA World Cup Final against Argentina?
DirecTV has held the rights to the NFL Sunday Ticket package since its inception in 1994. After the next four Sundays, DirecTV will be out. So who will be in? That’s still to be determined. But it apparently will be determined soon. Commissioner Roger Goodell, during a press conference following the ownership meeting in Texas, [more]
The Cubs did not advance in talks with top free agent shortstop Carlos Correa beyond discussing range and parameters, before pivoting to Dansby Swanson.
The 2022 PNC Championship takes place this Saturday, December 17 through Sunday, December 18 at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida and 15-time major champion Tiger Woods will return to the action with his son Charlie, a budding star in his own right, after finishing in seventh place in 2020 and as runner-up last year.
Here are five takeaways from the second humiliating loss to San Francisco this season.
49ers QB Brock "Mr. Irrelevant" Purdy continues to make big plays. This time, he goofed Seattle's linebackers with pump fakes and a TD pass.
Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel, and Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde and Ross Dellenger discuss the University of California Board of Regents’ vote to approve UCLA’s move to the Big Ten, and talk about the tax that the Bruins will have to pay to Cal every year as result of the move.
The NFL's standards for roughing the passer are ridiculous, and the league clearly needs to make changes.