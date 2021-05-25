Eldorado's Samaha will play for UNM men's tennis

May 25—The University of New Mexico men's tennis program doesn't often tap into the local well, but the Lobos have locked up arguably the state's best high school player.

Eldorado High School senior Georgio Samaha, already a two-time state singles champion for the Eagles, has verbally committed to play for the Lobos. He is expected to sign his national letter of intent soon.

"I don't know, I feel special, I guess, that I'm one of the local guys going on that team," said Samaha, 18, who is also one of the region's top players.

The 5-foot-10, 125-pound Samaha won state singles titles as a freshman and sophomore at Eldorado; last year's bid for a three-peat never materialized because the pandemic shut down all the spring sports.

Next month, he'll be going after his third singles championship.

"It's easy for a guy to say, 'I don't want to play high school, I'm just gonna play (USTA) tournaments and then go to college,' " Eldorado coach Mike Pick said. "He really wants to win another state title."

When Samaha was a freshman, he won state as a 5-foot-1, 87-pounder with a big game. He was so tiny that the shirt Eldorado gave him to play in didn't fit, and had to be altered. He has sprouted physically since then, and his game has been untouchable throughout his prep career.

To that end, Samaha has yet to lose a singles match with the Eagles. And he'll be favored at the state next month.

"The guy is just a hard worker," Pick said. "He plays tennis every day for at least 2-3 hours."

And Samaha gets outside of New Mexico frequently, having taken recent trips to Indianapolis and San Diego for prominent junior tournaments.

The Lobos and coach Ben Dunbar, who is from England, had a roster this spring that was almost entirely non-American; there was only one U.S.-born player on the team. They began pursuing Samaha last December.

Samaha is, to an extent, a continuation of UNM's international leanings, as his family hails from Lebanon. He said he was excited to stay close to home.

"Bottom line, I hope I can contribute to the team," he said.