Elder Hawkeye statesmen, basketball IQ guiding Brock Harding’s Iowa transition

When Brock Harding committed to Iowa on June 23, 2022, he was just the second Hawkeyes commit in the 2023 class. At the time, he joined Moline teammate Owen Freeman as Iowa’s pair of pledges in the class.

Now, that duo is officially on campus in Iowa City and they comprise half of the Hawkeyes’ 2023 signees. Harding and Freeman join guard Pryce Sandfort and forward Ladji Dembele as members of the 2023 Iowa class.

As this Iowa team gears up for an overseas trip that will be vital for its 2023-24 hopes, the extra practices and games are vital to Harding and the fellow freshmen’s growth. It provides the opportunity to get acclimated to college basketball more quickly.

“We’re fortunate as freshmen to have the overseas trip so we get 10 practices. So, we kind of get to put everything in now and get that in the back of our heads, so when practice comes in the fall, we’ll kind of have everything already put in and then it’ll be easier to transition once we get into the fall.

“It’s awesome just because, coming here, it’s the first time that we haven’t really had AAU basketball. So, to have games to look forward to in August, that kind of makes the summer grind that much more fun knowing that we have something to look forward to and games coming up here pretty soon,” Harding told reporters of the upcoming overseas trip.

Listening to the 6-foot-1, 160 pound point guard, it sounds like the transition to Iowa is going pretty smoothly to this point.

“It’s been awesome so far. Just the resources that you have, the people you have around you. We have a bunch of great coaches that have done great things. Everybody on this team wants to play at the next level and we have a bunch of coaches that have done that, so to be able to have guys to talk to, it’s been awesome,” Harding said.

Of course, Harding has his high school teammate and fellow Moline state champion in Freeman to lean on.

“It’s good because you have somebody to look forward to, to talk to. We’re kind of going through the same things as freshmen being at a Big Ten school, so we kind of get to share that and it’s nice to have somebody to go to every time,” Harding said of Freeman.

Harding is roommates with Pryce Sandfort and the two have found common ground both on and off the court. He said his relationship is great with fellow freshman Dembele, too.

In a backcourt picture that also includes names such as Josh Dix and Dasonte Bowen, it’s been key to be able to pick the brain of Tony Perkins. As one of the elder statesmen and most experienced players on this Hawkeye roster, that information from Perkins and the other Iowa vets has been invaluable.

“He teaches. He’s kind of really stepped up in the leadership role. He said he was going to, and he really has. Just in practices, talking to all the freshmen. Kind of telling us where spots are going to be open, where we’re going to get most of our looks, where we’re going to get the ball. Just kind of all that stuff. Just because he’s played in the Big Ten for three years now. He kind of knows all the little things and it’s been nice that he’s shared with us that so far.

“Tony, Patrick, Payton… I mean, all of them. They’ve been around Big Ten basketball and now they’ve played it for two, three years, so just kind of everything that they’ve learned, they’ve been giving that to us freshmen. Payton obviously has his brother Pryce, so he kind of knows that we don’t know some of the things, so he’s been really good with that as well,” Harding said.

Asked if the speed of the game has been an adjustment, Harding pointed in a different direction for the steepest learning curve.

“Yeah, I mean, the speed hasn’t been too—I think kind of all the freshmen can speak—the speed hasn’t been that (big of a struggle), it’s just really the strength. The strength’s the biggest thing that we’re kind of (working on), we’re in the weight room every day learning that aspect of the game. We’ve got to be more physical. They let a lot of stuff go in the Big Ten, so just kind of learning that way to play is the biggest thing so far,” Harding said.

Fortunately for the young point guard, he arrived in Iowa City confident in his ability as a floor general. His basketball IQ is what he feels has made the jump to the college level the easiest thus far.

“I’d say just my basketball IQ. I’ve always kind of had that. The way I’ve played the game, I’ve always kind of played it right. Played the point guard role and that’s really transitioned well into the college level and then everything else is kind of coming along with that, so it’s been nice to just kind of have that as I’ve moved to the Big Ten level,” Harding said.

For an Iowa team that finished last season 19-14 (11-9 Big Ten), there’s plenty of changes happening. Gone are stars and key cogs Kris Murray, Filip Rebraca and Connor McCaffery.

Iowa is looking for players to emerge and to provide plenty of production. In the backcourt, Harding could be one of those names to deliver points and production quickly in Iowa City.

For the moment, Illinois’ most recent Mr. Basketball is just enjoying the competition at practice alongside his fellow backcourt mates.

“It’s super fun. We have a bunch of guys that work hard, a bunch of competitive guys. So, we come at it, we get after each other during practice. On the court, we’re getting after each other. Off the court, we’re close and kind of just hang out with each other, so that’s been good so far,” Harding said.

Iowa begins its overseas trip on Aug. 5 as the Hawkeyes embark on a three-game set across Paris and Spain.

