From elbow to ambitions, Bears' Danny Trevathan is back to full strength

Danny Trevathan never has been one to downplay his expectations. He's a guy who genuinely believes in the Bears' ability to win a Super Bowl, a belief which he continued to echo on a Friday night conference call with reporters after officially signing a three-year contract.

"You ever know what's going to happen in free agency, but luckily here Mr. (George) McCaskey, Ryan Pace and those guys, they brought to me a good offer and they took good care of me," Trevathan said. "I feel like it's something special when you have people having your back, it makes you want to work hard for the common goal, which is to get to the Super Bowl. My work here is not done."

Trevathan's deal includes $14 million guaranteed, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, which likely means the Bears are committing to the soon-to-be-30-year-old through at least the next two seasons. He said his injured elbow is back to 100 percent - "I actually healed up pretty quick than what's to be expected," he said, after chiding the author of this article for not knowing he was cleared to play (In my defense! I was on parental leave from early December through mid February).

He's also excited to attack the next few years with fellow inside linebacker Roquan Smith.

"We can be the best linebacking corps to do it," Trevathan said.

The best to do it. Super Bowls. This was classic Trevathan, and it's not hyperbole that leads to hundreds of eye rolls inside Halas Hall. The Bears value Trevathan's leadership immensely, and as a Super Bowl winner, when he talks, players listen.

"He comes in with instant credibility," defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano said last season. "… He does a great job of coming in every day and earning that respect, so it goes a long way because they understand how hard it is to get there and how hard it is to actually win it. It's monumental in the sacrifices that everybody has to make, so it's great having guys that have been down that road."

Trevathan was on pace for 124 tackles before he landed on injured reserve last year, and there's a good track record of inside linebackers still having success into their 30's (longtime Panthers inside ‘backer Thomas Davis didn't make his first of three Pro Bowl until his age 32 season, and in 2019 had 112 tackles at the age of 36).

The Bears need Trevathan to stay healthy, of course, but between his impact on and off the field, you can see why the team made him a priority before free agency began.

"Bringing Danny back is a key re-signing for us," Pace said. "Not only is he a great inside linebacker and great leader on our team, he is a big part of our culture. We are proud to have him under contract in Chicago for three more seasons."

