Elberta High School student reels in record-breaking fish

ELBERTA, Ala. (WKRG) — An Elberta High School student reeled in a record-breaking snook Tuesday while fishing along Soldiers Creek.

17-year-old Gardner Love, a junior at EHS, caught a 27-inch, 7-pound snook, which beat the previous Alabama record by 2 pounds.

The record was certified Wednesday morning by the Alabama Marine Resources division in Gulf Shores.

Gardner’s parents told News 5 that he loves to fish and often goes into the Gulf to reel in Blue Marlin for tournaments.

This is a developing story. News 5 will update this article as more information becomes available.

