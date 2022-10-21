Elated Kyle Shanahan reveals reaction to 49ers' Christian McCaffrey trade

Elated Shanahan reveals instant reaction to 49ers' CMC trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

When news broke that San Francisco was trading for running back Christian McCaffrey on Thursday night, 49ers fans went wild.

All-caps tweets from 49ers Faithful infiltrated Twitter. Memes went viral. Excitement was everywhere.

Kyle Shanahan had a similar reaction to the trade news Thursday night.

"It was more a big smile and then like, 'All right, I've got to go back and redo third downs, redo red zone, redo everything,' " Shanahan said on KNBR on Friday morning. "And then it was like, 'Wait a second. He's still got to come and pass the physical. He's not going to be at practice.' "

That big smile could be seen as a bit of relief from Shanahan, whose offense has struggled at times this season.

Through six games, the 49ers' offense ranks in the bottom half of the league in points per game (20.3) and total yards per game (340.2).

Adding McCaffrey, one of the game's best dual-threat running backs, gives quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo another dynamic option to target in the passing game and Shanahan the best backfield talent he's had as a head coach.

Shanahan knew the 49ers had a chance at McCaffrey in the weeks leading up to the trade, but he wasn't directly involved in the discussions with Carolina. That's where general manager John Lynch comes in.

"I wish I could say that I was doing anything [with the trade talks], but I'm not doing anything," Shanahan said. "This isn't me. I'm sitting here, coaching this team, getting ready for the Chiefs, and John's been working the phones, dealing with Carolina here for the last 48 hours, and keeps telling me, 'We've got a chance. It's getting close.'

"I'm sitting down here last night, just finishing up red zone and stuff, and right towards the end, I find out we got it done, and I'm pretty excited, to tell the truth."

McCaffrey's status isn't certain for the 49ers' contest against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, but whether he plays in Week 7 or not, San Francisco has a backfield star under contract for years to come.

