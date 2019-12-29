Elandon Roberts gets first career receiving touchdown

The Patriots have been using linebacker Elandon Roberts as a fullback for much of this season, but they never game him the ball in the first 15 games of the season.

They were just waiting for the right opportunity. It came in the third quarter against the Dolphins with Miami up 17-10.

Tom Brady dropped back and found Roberts running open on the right side of the field. Roberts caught the pass, turned upfield and broke a tackle on his way to a 38-yard touchdown. Nick Folk‘s extra point drew the Patriots even with the Dolphins with just over four minutes to play in the quarter.

The touchdown was the 540th of Brady’s career, which moves him past Peyton Manning into sole possession of No. 2 on the all-time list.