Elandon Roberts found success as a two-way player with the New England Patriots last season.

Amid injury issues that the squad had at fullback -- both James Develin and Jakob Johnson were placed on injured reserve in 2019 -- Roberts, a natural linebacker, converted to play fullback for the Pats. He was a strong blocker and fared well for a player thrust into an unfamiliar position on short notice.

While Roberts did what was asked of him and filled the role with a linebacker mentality, he evidently didn't like being a fullback that much.

Download the MyTeams app for the latest Patriots news and analysis

Need proof? Just check out his latest Instagram post.

Roberts took a moment late Thursday night to post a picture of him in a Miami Dolphins uniform. Roberts signed with the Dolphins as a free agent and will evidently be wearing No. 44.

Still, the more interesting part of the post is what he said to Dont'a Hightower in the comments.

Hightower suggested that Roberts stick to defense and Roberts responded pretty definitively that he is planning to do just that. Here's a screenshot of the comments.

So, yeah. It doesn't look like Roberts enjoyed playing on that side of the ball last season. It also lines up with what Roberts said in an interview last season after taking over the fullback position:

"Am I a fullback now? No. Am I 100 percent a linebacker? Yes. But when them guys need me on that offensive side because of the circumstances that we have this year, I'm gonna go out there and give 100 percent just like I'm on the defense."

Story continues

Roberts deserves credit for embracing the role as he did. Even if it wasn't what he wanted to do, he did what he could to help the team's sputtering offense by playing that position.

Just don't expect to see him line up in the backfield anytime soon for the Dolphins.

Elandon Roberts evidently wasn't happy playing fullback last season for Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston