El Paso's Mark Torres takes head football coaching job at Buda Hays

Mark Torres, who was the only head football coach and athletic coordinator at Class 6A Pebble Hills, is leaving the program.

On Monday night, he was named the head football coach and athletic coordinator at Buda Hays in the Hays Consolidated ISD in the Austin area. Buda Hays is a Class 5A Division I program.

Torres guided the Spartans to six playoff appearances in eight years, including an 8-3 record in 2017, a 10-2 season in 2022 and 8-3 season this past year.

In 2022, the Spartans won the District 1-6A title and a bi-district playoff title.

"I'm excited and every opportunity is a challenge," Torres said. "Someone outside our county (El Paso) recognized what we've done at Pebble Hills. I'm grateful for the opportunity at Pebble Hills, we accomplished so much and the future is bright there."

Pebble Hills’ head football coach Mark Torres yells at his team at a high school football game against Americas on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, at the SISD Student Activities Complex in El Paso.

Torres also was an assistant coach at Franklin and is a graduate of Irvin HS. His brothers Matt and Ruben are Texas high school football coaches as well.

It's been a big several past days for the Torres family. Mark's son, Marcus, recently committed to play football for UTEP and new coach Scotty Walden. Marcus was a wide receiver and returner for Pebble Hills.

Mark coached several top notch players at Pebble Hills such as UNLV signee and quarterback Gael Ochoa, linebacker Dorian Jaramillo, his son Marcus, defensive back Amari Welch and Devean Deal, who is now at TCU on the defensive side of the ball.

Mark Torres will stay on at Pebble Hills until Feb. 7 and will be part of the program's signing day in which five football players and seven total student-athletes will sign national letters of intent to continue their athletic careers.

Pebble Hills's head football coach Mark Torres celebrates with his team their district title win against Eastlake at the SISD Student Activities Complex on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022.

