El Paso’s Tristen Newton aims to show out in pre-NBA draft process

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Tristen Newton looks to continue his basketball journey, a journey that’s consisted of him scoring more than 3,000 points at Burges High School to becoming one of the best to ever play at UConn, one of college basketball’s blue blood programs.

The two-time NCAA national champion hopes the next step in his basketball journey is getting picked up in the 2024 NBA draft.

This summer, Newton has been taking part in pre-NBA draft workouts.

On Tuesday, Newton worked out for the Indiana Pacers, his 12th pre-NBA draft workout. Newton says he has three more scheduled.

El Paso's Tristen Newton worked out for the Indiana Pacers today. He'll be hoping to hear his name called at this year's NBA Draft that will take place June 26-27 in Brooklyn, N.Y. https://t.co/ki9ZTfUly2 — Sam Guzman (@SamGuzmanTV) June 18, 2024

The pre-NBA draft process is one the Burges High School grad has been enjoying.

“It’s been fun. I am blessed to be able to go to all these places and meet all these places and show my skillset to these NBA executives,” Newton said. “I am blessed, and I am just having fun.”

While having fun during the pre-NBA draft process, Newton aims to show NBA teams that he’s ready to perform at the next level.

“I can contribute to the game in so many ways. It’s just not one thing I can do. It’s not like I just have to go out there and score. I can play defense, get assists, rebounds, and steals. I can do pretty much everything on the court,” Newton said. “I feel like being versatile and not one dimensional is really going to help me.”

Several NBA mock drafts project Newton as a second-round selection.

The 2024 NBA draft will take place June 26-27 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.