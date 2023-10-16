El Paso Times' high school football Game of the Week: Chapin challenges Canutillo
The El Paso Times' High School Football Game of the Week features No. 7 Canutillo against No. 8 Chapin at 7 p.m. Friday at Irvin High School.
The game features the top two teams in District 1-5A, Division 2. Canutillo is the defending district champion and has reached the third round of the playoffs the past two seasons.
Both teams have quality performances this season. Both teams defeated Parkland, Chapin gave No. 2 Del Valle fits in a 56-49 loss and Canutillo lost 24-21 to No. 4 Pebble Hills. Both teams are 5-2 overall and 2-0 in district.
The Huskies are led by Division I prospect Daveon Singleton, who can play multiple skill positions on offense, running back Carey Wade and wide receiver Brent Hallman, Jr.
Canutillo features one of the top defenses in the city and is led by linebacker TJ Locklin, defensive back/wide receiver David Alvarado and defensive lineman Alex Jordan.
El Paso high school football Top 10 rankings
1. Eastwood
Record: 6-1
Last week: Defeated Socorro, 63-7
Up Next: At Montwood
2. Del Valle
Record: 6-1
Last week: Was off
Up next: Vs. Hanks
3. Montwood
Record: 4-3
Last week: Lost to Pebble Hills, 16-14
Up next: vs. Eastwood
4. Pebble Hills
Record: 6-2
Last week: Defeated Montwood, 16-14
Up next: At Franklin
5. Americas
Record: 5-3
Last week: Defeated El Dorado, 38-0
Up next: Vs. Coronado
6. Franklin
Record: 5-2
Last week: Defeated Eastlake, 42-15
Up next: Vs. Pebble Hills
7. Canutillo
Record: 5-2
Last week: Defeated Andress 58-7
Up next: At Irvin
8. Chapin
Record: 5-2
Last week: Defeated Burges, 42-7
Up next: Vs. Canutillo
9. Eastlake
Record: 5-3
Last week: Lost to Franklin, 42-15
Up next: Idle
10. Riverside
Record: 6-2
Last week: Beat San Elizario, 62-0
Up next: Vs. Austin
