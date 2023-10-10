The El Paso Times' High School Football Game of the Week: Montwood vs. Pebble Hills

The El Paso Times' Game of the Week features another crucial District 1-6A matchup between Montwood and Pebble Hills on Friday night.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. and it is the second game of a doubleheader at the SISD Student Activities Complex. Eastlake and Franklin play at 4 p.m. Teams across Texas are entering Week 8 of the regular season.

Both teams are 5-2 this season, but Montwood is 4-0 in district play and Pebble Hills is 3-2. The standings headed into this week's games are tight for the four playoff berths and the district lead. Montwood is tied with Eastwood at 4-0, while Pebble Hills, Eastlake and Americas are all 3-2 followed by Franklin at 2-2, Coronado at 1-4 and Socorro and El Dorado are 0-4.

Montwood has won four straight games entering Friday's game and is led by quarterback Michael Southern, wide receiver Diego Oaxaca and defensive back Joshua Estrada.

Pebble Hills, who has lost two district games by a total of eight points, is led by quarterback Gael Ochoa, wide receiver Marcus Torres and linebacker Dorian Jaramillo.

El Paso high school football Top 10 rankings

1. Eastwood

Record: 5-1

Last week: Defeated Americas, 26-21

Up Next: Vs. Socorro

2. Montwood

Record: 4-2

Last week: Defeated Eastlake, 41-20

Up next: vs. Pebble Hills

3. Del Valle

Record: 6-1

Last week: Defeated Parkland, 63-28

Up next: Idle

4. Americas

Record: 4-3

Last week: Lost to Eastwood, 26-21

Up next: Vs. El Dorado

5. Pebble Hills

Record: 5-2

Last week: Beat Socorro, 44-7

Up next: Vs. Montwood

6. Eastlake

Record: 5-2

Last week: Lost to Montwood, 41-20

Up next: Vs. Franklin

7. Franklin

Record: 4-2

Last week: Was idle

Up next: At Eastlake

8. Canutillo

Record: 4-2

Last week: Defeated Burges, 28-0

Up next: Vs. Andress

9. Chapin

Record: 4-2

Last week: Defeated Jefferson, 49-0

Up next: At Burges

10. Riverside

Record: 5-2

Last week: Beat Irvin, 59-7

Up next: At San Elizario

More: Lobos really past Wilcats Here's how Mountain View rallied for a one point road win at Fabens

Felix F. Chavez can be reached at fchavez@elpasotimes.com; @Fchavezeptimes on X (formerly twitter)

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Montwood, Pebble Hills football face off in huge District 1-6A matchup