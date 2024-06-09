El Paso Scorpions celebrate 52nd season

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Scorpions are a club rugby team based in El Paso apart of the Southwest Rugby Union. Its league consists of teams out of Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and California.

Founded in 1972, its goal for the club was to create a welcoming, inclusive and diverse environment through the landscape of sports.

This year, the club celebrates its 52nd season of the sport and bringing the community closer together.

“It’s a great community,” said Scorpion Preston White. “We’re open to anybody because we want anyone to play this game. Essentially, it’s a hooligans game played by gentleman. So it’s just a lot of fun to be around everybody.”

The best part of becoming a member of a club like this, the Scorpions say goes well beyond just El Paso. Once you participate in the world of rugby, you’ll have a community anywhere you may go.

“You’ve got people from all over different backgrounds playing it. You can move to a different city, a different state, or even a different country. And if you find a team, they’re going to accept you. As long as you open up to them, they’re going to open up to you.”

Practices are held every Tuesday and Thursday at Veterans Park. The Scorpions will host a 7v7 tournament in El Paso Saturday, June 15th at Sue Young Park.

For more information, visit their website:

https://www.facebook.com/elpasoscorpionsrfc/

