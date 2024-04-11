El Paso Rhinos ready for NAHL Robertson Cup Playoffs play-in series

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Playoff hockey is back in the Sun City.

The El Paso Rhinos will host the Oklahoma Warriors in a best-of-three play-in series for a spot in the south division semifinals round of the NAHL Robertson Cup Playoffs.

This is the first time in franchise history the Rhinos qualified for the NAHL Robertson Cup Playoffs. The Rhinos joined the new league in 2020 and the organization’s first season was the 2021-22 season where it went 15-41.

After an 18-38 campaign in 2022-23, the Rhinos — under the direction of head coach Joe Coombs — have flipped the script and put together a 38-16 regular season to finish third place in the NAHL South Division this year.

“Every year you have your trials and tribulations, and adversity, and we certainly had some too, but they [the team] persevered through a lot of things and I have no doubt we are going to get it done this weekend and move onto round two,” El Paso Rhinos head coach Joe Coombs said. “We are going to keep playing until someone tells us we can’t.”

“We’ve had a good season. We ended third in the division and the boys are rolling and we plan to keep it rolling through the playoffs.” El Paso Rhinos goalie Joey LoVullo said.

The NAHL announced a new-look playoff format for 2024. The format has six teams from both the East and South division qualifying for the playoffs. The top two teams will receive a bye in both divisions and the bottom four (3 vs. 6, 4 vs. 5) will play a best-of-three play-in series for a spot in the division semifinals.

The Rhinos — members of the south division and the division’s three-seed — will go up against the sixth seeded Oklahoma Warriors in the play-in series. The Warriors are the defending Robertson Cup champions.

Members of this year's team received their 2023 Robertson Cup Championship rings! 💍



(📸 Les Stockton, Laura Kaul)#FightLikeWarriors ⚔️ #OklahomaHockey pic.twitter.com/8UltIMvQOh — Oklahoma Warriors NAHL (@OkWarriors_NAHL) April 9, 2024

The Rhinos and Warriors best-of-three play-in series begins on Friday with Game 1. Game 2 will be Saturday. Both games set to start at 7:00 p.m. MT.

If necessary, Game 3 will be played on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. MT.

All games will be played at Rhinos Arena located at located at 4100 E Paisano Dr., El Paso, TX, 79905.

