El Paso Rhinos ‘excited’ El Paso County Events Center removed from BOTA expansion plan

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso County Coliseum and El Paso County Events Center are here to stay after both the venues were removed from the General Services Administration’s (GSA) final options for modernization of the Bride of the Americas (BOTA) port of entry, according to El Paso County Commissioner David Stout.

As we have previously reported, the proposed plans by GSA to expand BOTA would require them to build on the land where the El Paso County Coliseum and El Paso County Events Center are located, effectively tearing down both venues.

That plan is now off the table. That not only saves the El Paso County Coliseum — one of the city’s most popular, historic venues — from being demolished, but also the El Paso County Events Center — the home of the El Paso Rhinos.

Since the proposed plan surfaced early last year, the El Paso Rhinos, a junior hockey organization, fought the idea of the city’s only professional ice rink being demolished.

On Thursday, the Rhinos’ fight came to an end after the County Commissioner’s announcement.

Remember, the El Paso County Events Center received massive upgrades in 2021 after the Rhinos won the 2020 Kraft Hockeyville USA Contest. The local ice rink received $150,000 worth of upgrades.

All-in-all, the El Paso Rhinos are ‘excited’ its home is here to stay.

“Losing the [El Paso County] Coliseum and the grounds around it would be extremely detrimental to the community I believe,” El Paso Rhinos president Corey Heon told KTSM on Thursday. “You never know what tomorrow is going to bring regardless but having that [thought] in the back of your head: potentially having to move, having a new venue, or possibly just lose the franchise. It is huge that we are going to be able to stay. It’s great for our organization, great for our brand. The Rhinos are here to stay.

“We are just excited about the news we heard today.” Heon said.

This is not only a huge win for the El Paso Rhinos but also for the El Paso Hockey Association, which promotes the game of ice hockey to everyone from the youth to adults.

It’s also a positive for the El Paso Figure Skating club which practices at the rink.

