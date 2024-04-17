El Paso plays host to 2024 Bowl Season Annual Meetings

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Sun Bowl Association and the City of El Paso played host to the 2024 Annual Bowl Season Meetings this week.

Bowl season annual meeting is being held in El Paso this week where all 44 bowl game representatives are getting together to chat about & make plans regarding this upcoming year.



This is the first time in history that the event is being held in the Sun City. pic.twitter.com/VRwDHdXuIv — Kelly Horyczun (@kellyhoryczun) April 16, 2024

The organization Bowl Season, which oversees every single college football bowl game and the College Football Playoff, is holding its annual meeting in El Paso this week: April 15-17.

The Bowl Season Annual Meeting consists of representatives from every bowl game, the College Football Playoff (CFP), ESPN, conference offices, sponsors and vendors meeting, networking and planning for the upcoming season.

“A lot of people ask me: when it’s not bowl season, what do you do? And I said, Well, you know, the games just don’t magically appear,” said Nick Carparelli, executive director of Bowl Season. “Our meeting takes place every April. It’s the only time in place every year where everybody who works for a bowl game, does business with bowl games, wants to do business with the bowl games, our television partners, our conference office representatives, all come together in once place.”

Bowl executives and staff also take the time to celebrate the 2023-24 Bowl Season, with a look forward on ways to improve the overall bowl experience and continue growing college football’s post-season.

Kicking off the Annual Meeting from El Paso and ready for a great 2 days! pic.twitter.com/a7bzCyvyIp — Bowl Season (@BowlSeason) April 16, 2024

This is the first time ever El Paso has hosted the Annual Bowl Season Meetings.

A great day at the Annual Meeting in El Paso is in the books! pic.twitter.com/utmjjEJJlR — Bowl Season (@BowlSeason) April 17, 2024

“I’ve been the [Sun Bowl] executive director now for 25 years and this is the first time we’ve had this convention in El Paso,” said Bernie Olivas, executive director of the Sun Bowl. “I think it’s great not only for the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl but the whole city. We’ve got about 400 people that are involved in bowl games here in our town.”

The 2024 Bowl Season Annual Meetings will continue and conclude on Wednesday.

