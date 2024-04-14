El Paso Locomotive remain winless this season following the 3-2 loss against Oakland Roots

EL PASO, Texas – Two early goals in the second half saw El Paso Locomotive FC fall 3-2 to Oakland Roots SC on Saturday night at Southwest University Park, extending the club’s search for its first win of the 2024 USL Championship season.

Locomotive forward Amando Moreno would strike first on the night, scoring his third goal of the season to give Locomotive the lead. Though Oakland would equalize in the 31′, forward Justin Dhillon would win a penalty in favor of Locomotive in the 42′. Dhillon would line up to take the shot, converting from the spot to open his 2024 scoring account and restore the lead ahead of the break.

Minutes into the second half, Oakland would score twice to take the lead and Locomotive were unable to find the back of the net for the rest of the night, extending the 2024 winless record to six matches (1D, 5 L).

