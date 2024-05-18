El Paso Locomotive parts way with head coach Brain Clarhaut following loss to Memphis

EL PASO, Tx (KTSM) – El Paso Locomotive FC announced the organization is parting ways with head coach and technical director Brain Clarhaut effective immediately.

The news came shortly after El Paso’s extra time loss to Memphis 901 FC, 2-1 Friday night.

Clarhaut joined the Locomotive staff in December of 2022, coaching El Paso to its largest win streak in 2023.

The Locomotive went winless for the first nine games of the year landing them in last place in the USL Championship League. Entering this match against Memphis, El Paso was hoping to use some momentum gained after last weeks win – its first of the season.

El Paso struck first in the 24th minute after a header by Miles Lyons put up El Paso, 1-0. This lead was short lived following the equalizer by Memphis in the 29th.

Both teams would remain scoreless for the duration of the regular time.

At the end of regulation four minutes are added to the clock for extra time and in the 94th minute is when Memphis put themselves ahead – closing out the game.

With this the Locomotive now move to a 1-2-9 record.

The search for a coach now begins to fill the shoes of Clahaut prior to its next game on Friday, May 24th against Charleston Battery.

