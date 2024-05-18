El Paso Locomotive look for new leadership to turn things around

EL PASO, Tx (KTSM) – El Paso Locomotive parted ways with head coach Brian Clarhaut and assistant Jon Burklo following its loss to Memphis, 2-1 Friday night.

Headed into the match the Locomotive were riding the high of winning its first match of the season last week. Prior to that El Paso remained winless through its first nine USL Championship League games – landing them in last place in the conference.

In a match that looked like it would end in a draw tied up one a piece headed into extra time, Memphis 901 FC found the back of the net in the 94th minute handing El Paso yet another loss.

“It’s frustrating because you see the team – the names on on the roster.” said defenseman Tony Alfaro. “You know, we have a lot of quality on the team. I think it’s I don’t even think it’s a matter of chemistry or anything because if you see the games we’ve dominated a lot of the games, we’ve had a lot of possession, created a lot of chances. I just think it comes to, you know, the final details and putting the ball back in. We need out fans support more than ever. I still have hope we can turn it around and make it to playoffs.”

Players spoke to the media prior to the information being released via social media that the club and Clarhaut along with Burklo were parting ways.

A coaching change is possibly what the team needs to bring all those final details together as Alfaro alluded to.

The Locomotive hope to find new leadership at the start of next week.

