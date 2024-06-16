El Paso Locomotive finish with draw against Phoenix Rising

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso remains winless at Southwest University Park this season after finishing with a draw against Phoenix Rising Saturday night, 1-1.

However, with this draw, El Paso breaks a five game losing streak at home.

The Locos open up the game with a rebound and goal by Eric Calvillo in the 13th minute. But its the late game equalizers that El Paso is far too familiar with.

In the 82nd minute, eight minutes to go in regular time, Rising grabs the equalizer. This gave both teams momentum each pushing hard to goal, but unable to find the back of the net to get ahead.

El Paso and Phoenix will split the three points and each walk away with one and a half.

Locomotive FC have a bit of a quick turnaround returning to the pitch Wednesday, June 19th, to take on Oakland Roots SC on the road.

