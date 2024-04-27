El Paso Locomotive FC ready for clash with FC Tulsa

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — EL Paso Locomotive FC will host FC Tulsa at Southwest University Park Saturday evening at 7:00 p.m.

The Locomotive are coming off of a week of travel which included a draw against the Tampa Bay Rowdies in USL Championship play and a loss against Union Omaha in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

Despite remaining winless this season, El Paso continues to show they’re trending in the right direction making small improvements week by week.

“I give the boys a lot of credit to battle,” Head Coach and Technical Director Brian Clarhaut said in a post-training interview. “We gave it our all and you could see we were tired, but it was important for us to refuse to lose that game [against the Rowdies] and hopefully that can give us some confidence going into this weekend.”

El Paso Locomotive FC enters its match against FC Tulsa with a 0-5-2 record in league play.

The Locos will look to grab its first win of the 2024 season on Saturday against FC Tulsa. Kickoff at Southwest University Park is at 7:00 p.m. MT.

